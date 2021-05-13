SEC Power Rankings Heading Into May 14-16 Weekend, Arkansas Remains at Top

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s another week of SEC baseball and the nation’s No.1 team remains Arkansas.
The Razorbacks took two of three at home against a tough Georgia team last weekend. They had to rally on Sunday to avoid losing their first series of the season.
Here’s this week’s Power Rankings
- Arkansas (37-9, 17-7) — The Razorbacks have won series at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina in the SEC and now they head to Tennessee. The Vols sit atop the SEC East by a half game over Vanderbilt. Last Week: 1
- Vanderbilt (35-10, 16-7) — Yes they are in second place in the SEC East by virtue of a game against Alabama getting canceled after they beat the Tide in the first two games. Vandy also won two of three against Tennessee last month. They have hard series at Ole Miss this weekend. Last Week: 2
- Mississippi State (35-11, 16-8) — It’s almost flip a coin between them and Tennessee. I personally just think the Bulldogs are a little better team. They will take on lowly Missouri this weekend so they should be able to pad their record. In the final weekend of regular season they take on Alabama while the Hogs host Florida after Tennessee this week. Last Week: 3
- Tennessee (38-11, 17-7) — The Vols get a chance to move up in the rankings as they host the Hogs this weekend. Tennessee had an easy time with Missouri this past weekend. This should be a great series in Knoxville. Last Week: 4
- Florida (33-15, 15-9) — The Gators took two of three against Kentucky this past weekend and then fell to Stetson 6-1 in a midweek game. They have a tough schedule to close out regular season. They will host Georgia this weekend and then be at Arkansas next week. Last Week: 5
- Ole Miss (34-14, 14-10) — They have been an up-and-down team this season, but are as dangerous as basically anyone on a given weekend. This past weekend was a down one for them as they lost two of three to Texas A&M. They host Vanderbilt this weekend so it won’t get any easier for them. Last Week: 6
- South Carolina (28-18, 12-12) — The Gamecocks rallied late on Sunday to avoid being swept by Mississippi State. They are at Kentucky this weekend and then will host Tennessee to close out the regular season. Last Week: 7
- Georgia (28-18, 11-13) — The Bulldogs put a scare in Arkansas on Sunday and showed they are a team to be reckoned with in SEC Tournament. They are at Florida this weekend then take on Georgia Tech in one game before hosting Ole Miss to end regular season. Last Week: 9
- Kentucky (27-17, 11-13) — The Wildcats host South Carolina this weekend then close it out at Vanderbilt next weekend. They haven’t won a series since they took two of three against Alabama April 23-25. Last Week: 10
- Alabama (28-17, 11-12) — They were on verge of getting swept by Vandy, but the weather saved them. The Tide is a tough team to beat and their 16-1 victory over the Hogs still ranks as probably the biggest surprise of the season. They will be at LSU this weekend for three games and then host Mississippi State to end the regular season. Last Week: 8
- LSU (30-18, 9-15) — They got off to an extremely slow start on the season, but they are a very dangerous team. They beat a very good Louisiana Tech team16-8 on Tuesday, will host Alabama this weekend. Next week after a midweek game against Northwestern State they will travel to Texas A&M. Last Week: 11
- Texas A&M (27-23, 7-17) — The Aggies were impressive taking two of three from Ole Miss. They will be at Auburn this weekend and then host LSU to end regular season. Very dangerous team. Last Week: 12
- Auburn (20-24, 6-18) — They lost two of three to LSU this past weekend then fell to Samford 6-1 last night. They will host Texas A&M this weekend, North Alabama next week for single game and then at Missouri to finish regular season. Last Week: 13
- Missouri (12-32, 5-19) — The Tigers aren’t very good. They are at the bottom of the SEC. They have won one time in the past 16 games. They will be at Mississippi State this weekend, they host Kansas next weekend and then host Auburn to end regular season. Last Week: 14