SEC Power Rankings, chapter four: Auburn falls from top spot, Kentucky, LSU, Florida move up, Hogs 5th

My SEC Power Rankings (1/13/20): Auburn started the season 15-0 and 3-0 SEC, but the Tigers were blown out twice last week while LSU remains unbeaten in league play with Kentucky and Florida locked in a two-way tie with only one league loss apiece. Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, and South Carolina surged last week by going undefeated.

tie 1. Kentucky (13-4, 4-1 SEC) … No. 27 NCAA NET … the ‘Cats let a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a mid-week loss at South Carolina, but when it happened again at Arkansas they responded with a 15-0 run to win on Saturday … Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, and Immanuel Quickly have been strong at both ends of the the court for a Kentucky with good depth off the bench … the Wildcats host Georgia on Tuesday before playing at Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking:No. 2.

tie 1. LSU (13-4, 5-0 SEC) … No. 23 NCAA NET … wins at Texas A&M (by four points) and at Ole Miss (also by four points) last week means the Tigers are now 3-0 in league road games … counting all 18 SEC regular-season games from a season ago, the defending league champs have won 21 of their last 23 regular-season SEC games … aside from a 14-point win at Tennessee in their league opener, the Tigers have won their last 4 games by an average margin of 2.8 points … previous ranking: tie No. 3.

3. Florida (12-5, 4-1 SEC) … No. 39 NCAA NET … the up-and-down Gators had a great week at home, beating Ole Miss by 16 points and Auburn by 22 points while holding the teams to 55 and 47 points, respectively … this after Florida gave up 90-plus points twice early on in SEC play … big men Omar Payne and Kerry Blackshear, Jr., both had double-doubles in scoring and rebounds in the win over Auburn, marking the second time in league play that the Gators had multiple players with a double-double … league game at LSU on Tuesday followed by a home game against No. 1 Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 5.

4. Auburn (15-2, 3-2 SEC) … No. 20 NCAA NET … the Tigers went from being one of two NCAA Division 1 unbeateans to losing two road games last week by an average of 20.5 points against Alabama and Florida … Auburn’s high-powered offense was limited to 55.5 points per game in the two losses … Auburn returns home to play surging South Carolina on Wednesday before hosting Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 1.

5. Arkansas (14-3, 3-2 SEC) … No. 32 NCAA NET … the Hogs have league wins against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt, which are a combined 2-11 in the SEC … closes losses at LSU and home against Kentucky were missed opportunities for Quad 1 wins … the Hogs can survive with one or two of Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, and Jimmy Whitt., Jr. having an off night, but not all three like what happened against Kentucky … one league game this week — at Mississippi State on Wednesday — followed by a home game against TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 3.

6. Alabama (10-7, 3-2 SEC) … No. 42 NCAA NET … first-year head coach Nate Oates has the Tide winning 3 of their last 4 games following a two-overtime loss at Florida in the league opener … las week ‘Bama blew out rival and then-unbeaten Auburn by 19 points before disposing of Missouri by 14 points … Kira Lewis and John Petty, Jr., continue to be one of the best backcourt duos in the SEC … league game this week at Vanderbilt before hosting Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 7.

7. Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3 SEC) … No. 57 NCAA NET … the Bulldogs are hot at the right time with Arkansas coming in to Starkville, MIss., on Wednesday … MSU started 0-3 in the SEC before beating Missouri and Georgia by a combined margin of 59 points last week, and the Hogs will mark the ‘Dogs third straight home game … sophomore 6-10 forward Reggie Chaney is averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists … after hosting Arkansas on Wednesday the Bulldogs play at Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 9.

8. South Carolina (10-7, 2-2 SEC) … No. 98 NCAA NET … the Gamecocks had a great week, upsetting then-No. 10 Kentucky, 81-78, on a buzzer-beating bank-shot off the glass, followed by a road win over Texas A&M, 81-67 … freshman 6-4 guard Jermaine Couisnard blew up for 43 combined points (including 7-of-13 from 3) in those wins … league games this week are at Auburn on Wednesday and home against Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 13.

tie 9. Georgia (11-6, 1-3 SEC) … No. 73 NCAA NET … Georgia earned a split last week, winning by 17 points at home against Tennessee before losing by 32 points at Mississppi State … freshman sensation Anthony Edwards continues to live up to his 2020 NBA Draft top 3-prospect status … league games this week are at kentucky on Tuesday and home against Ole Miss on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 8.

tie 9. Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 SEC) … No. 64 NCAA NET … the Vols split games last week, losing 80-63 at Georgia before winning 66-45 at Vandy … senior guard Jordan Bowden hit for 21 points in the win over the Commodores on Saturday … league game this week is at home against Ole Miss on Tuesday before playing at No. 3 Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 6.

11. Missouri (9-8, 1-4 SEC) … No. 75 NCAA NET … the Tigers were on the road last week and got beaten soundly by both MSU and ‘Bama — two teams playing well for now … aside from an impressive 16-point home win over Florida — go figure — the Tigers have lost by double figures in each of their four SEC losses … league game this week at home against Texas A&M before playing at No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 10.

12. Texas A&M (8-8, 2-3 SEC) … No. 146 NCAA NET … the Aggies had won 5 of their previous 6 games before going 0-2 last week against LSU and South Carolina … one of the better scoring defenses in the SEC yielded 80-plus-points in both losses, so Buzz Williams will be looking to get his team back to playing stingy defense … league games this week is at Missouri before hosting Oklahoma Stat in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 10.

13. Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4 SEC) … No. 113 NCAA NET … the Rebels have fallen down in league play and have lost five straight games overall … senior guard Breein Tyree did score 36 points on Saturday, but Ole Miss loss by four points at home against league-unbeaten LSU … league games this week are both on the road — at Tennesse on Tuesday and at Georgia on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 12.

14. Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4 SEC) … No. 143 NCAA NET … the ‘Dores are possibly, if not likely, looking at a second-consecutive season of going 0-18 in league play after losing SEC leading scorer Aaron Nesmith, whose season appears to be over due to a right foot injury … counting the last two SEC tournaments, Vandy has lost 24 consecutive games against league opponents dating back to the 2017-18 season … league games this week are home against Alabama on Wednesday and at South Carolina on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 14.