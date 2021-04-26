SEC Power Rankings: Arkansas, Vanderbilt Still Top 2

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC baseball season is obviously getting more and more competitive each week as some teams getting hot while others are fading some.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt have been the two most consistent programs this season. Arkansas is the only school in the SEC not to have lost a series. That is impressive considering where they have played.

SEC Power Rankings For April 26 Week

1, Arkansas (32-7, 13-5) — Arkansas is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and they have gone to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina in SEC play. They swept the Bulldogs and went 2-1 in the other two series. They also won a non-conference series at Louisiana Tech. Last Week: 1

2. Vanderbilt (31-7, 13-5) — They sit atop the SEC East and have been very good season. They took two of three against Mississippi State this past weekend. Their only slip up in SEC play was losing two against Georgia. Last Week: 2

3. Mississippi State (29-10, 11-7) — This pick is somewhat controversial since some would go with Tennessee here. The Vols have a better record, but five of Mississippi State’s losses have been to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. I just feel they deserve this spot. Last Week: 3

4. Tennessee (32-9, 12-6) — The Vols defeated Texas A&M twice this past weekend to stay on the heels of Vanderbilt and Arkansas for the best record in the SEC. They exploded for 20 runs to defeat Texas A&M on Sunday. Last Week: 4

5. South Carolina (25-12, 11-7) — The Gamecocks lost two of three at home this past week to the Hogs. While some might put Florida here I can’t because earlier in the season South Carolina swept the Gators. That’s hard to ignore. Last Week: 6

6. Florida (28-12, 11-7) — The Gators have won six of their last seven SEC games. They have some momentum and will need that and more this weekend against Vanderbilt. They took two of three against Auburn this past weekend. Last Week: 7

7. Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8) — They have now lost four consecutive SEC series in a row after sweeping Alabama. They fell in two of the three games at home against LSU this past weekend. They are heading in wrong direction right now. Last Week: 5

8. Georgia (26-13, 9-9) — The Bulldogs started slowly in the SEC losing their first three series. However, they have now won three series in a row and one of those was against Vanderbilt which is very impressive. They took two wins over Missouri this past weekend. Last Week: 9

9. Kentucky (24-13, 9-9) — Getting two wins over Alabama this weekend was big for the Wildcats and helped them keep pace with Georgia. That was their first series win since they swept Auburn. In between, they were swept by Mississippi State and lost two each to LSU and Georgia. Last Week: 10

10. Alabama (24-15, 8-10) — They lost the series at Kentucky this past weekend after taking five of six against Texas A&M and Auburn the previous two weekends. Alabama’s 16-1 win over Arkansas still is the most one-sided loss for the Hogs. Last Week: 8

11. LSU (24-15, 6-12) — They had their best weekend in the SEC this season taking two of three in Oxford. That was impressive. It seems LSU is starting to play better ball now after getting off to a very slow start in league play. Last Week: 11

12. Texas A&M (23-19, 5-13) — They lost a series 2-1 at Missouri earlier in the season, but it seems the Aggies are playing better baseball than the Tigers right now. They took one win at Arkansas and were competitive in one of the others. Last Week: 13

13. Missouri (12-25, 5-13) — Their lone series win this season was the one against the Aggies. They fell to twice this past weekend after winning the opening game. Last Week: 12

14. Auburn (17-20, 3-15) — This has not been a good season for Auburn obviously. They do own wins over Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, but have yet to win a series. Last Week: 14