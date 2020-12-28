SEC Power Rankings (12/28/20): Slow wk as Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas hold down top 4

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — My weekly SEC Power Rankings(12/28/20): Four of the league’s 14 teams remain unbeaten (No. 8 Tennessee, No. 14 Missouri, Arkansas, and Georgia) while one-loss Florida deals with the revelation that preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson has a heart ailment. Meanwhile, Auburn has won five straight games and Kentucky is reeling amidst a historic 6-game losing streak.

1. Tennessee (6-0, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the No. 8 Vols demolished Saint Joseph’s and SC Update last week by a combined winning margin of 56 points to continue among the league’s undefeated ranks. Oregon transfer Victor Bailey, Jr., leads the team with 13.2 points per game while senior big man John Fulkerson (11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds), freshman guard Jaden Springer (11.5 points), and sophomore guard Josiah-Jorden James (10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds) are providing siginficant production … the Vols open league play at No. 14 Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 30, followed by a home game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking:No. 1.

2. Missouri (6-0, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Tigers got a scare against a good Bradley team last week before erasing a late 8-point deficit for a 54-53 home victory as big man Jeremiah Tilmon had the game-winning three-point play with a second left … junior 6-2 guard Xavier Pinson leads the team with 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while senior guards Mark Smith and Dru Smith are next with 13.8 and 13.2 points, respectively … the Tigers host an SEC showdown at home against No. 8 Tennessee in their league opener on Wednesday, Dec. 30, before hitting the road to face Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 2.

3. LSU (5-1, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Tigers played only once last week: a too-close-for-comfort, 86-80 home win over Nichols as talented freshman guard guard Cam Thomas — the SEC’s leading scorer — led with 29 points to go with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists from sophopmore forward Trendon Watford and 15 points and 8 rebounds from junior forward Darius Days … the Tigers’ next game will be at home against Texas A&M in the league-opener on Tuesday, Dec. 29, followed by a road game against Florida on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 3.

4. Arkansas (8-0, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Hogs played only once last week — against then-once-beaten Abilene Christian — and after building 22-point leads in both the first and scond halves Arkansas held off the late-charging Wildcats, 85-72 … freshman guard and leading scorer Moses Moody of Little Rock led the way with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block while junior guard JD Notae proved once against to be a second-half force as he tallied 17 of his 19 points in the final 20 minutes, including three 3-pointers that held off ACU’s late rally … statistically, Arkansas is one of the best teams in the league at both ends of the floor, but the stats were earned against a cream-puff non-conference schedule … the real tests are on the way as Arkansas opens league play at Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 30, followed by a home game against No. 14 Missouri… previous ranking: No. 4.

5. Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Gators suffered a heartbreaking blow when preseason SEC Player of the Year pick Keyontae Johnson collapsed in the early going against then-No. 20 Florida State on Dec. 12, and since then the Gators postponed their remaining 3 non-conference games while learning that Johnson has a heart ailment … Johnson had been averaging 20 points per game, and with uncertainty surrounding his health it means sophomore guards Tre Mann (15.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds) and Scottie Lewis (12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists) must be prepared to step up … the Gators will have endured an 18-day layoff between games when they hit the road for their league-opener at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Dec. 30, before hosting LSU on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 5.

6. Alabama (5-3, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Tide played only once last week — an 85-69 home win over East Tennessee State as talented sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford went off for 8-of-13 shooting from 3 for a game-high 26 points while Villanova-transfer guard Jahvon Quinerly contributed 14 points and 9 assists … the Tide have played a strong non-conference schedule which should prepare the team for league play … next up for ‘Bama is a home game against Ole Miss in the league opener on Tuesday, Dec. 29, before going on the road to play No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 6.

7. Auburn (6-2, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Tigers played once last week — 67-53 over Appalachian State — and now Auburn is on a 5-game winning streak (all during December after starting 1-2 in November) … sophomore starters Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan of Little Rock led the way in the win with 15 and 13 points, respectively … Auburn will open league play at home against visiting Arkansas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, followed by a road game at Texas A&M on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 7.

8. Georgia (7-0, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Bulldogs played only once last week, clobbering Northeastern at home, 76-58, as four Bulldogs scored in double figures … Georgia has five players averaging double-figures in scoring, led by 6-8 sophomore forward Toumani Camara’s 14.8 points to go with 8.3 rebounds … 5-10 sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 13.7 points and a league-best 7.4 assists … Georgia will open league play at home against Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the ‘Dogs only game next week …previous ranking:No. 8.

9. Texas A&M (4-1, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Aggies played only once last week — a 70-52 home win over Wofford — as 6-7 sophomore forward Emanuel Miller (16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists) continued to be a force offensively and on the glass … freshman guard Hassan Diarra has been effective, averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 steals per game … the Aggies have found ways to win games, but an 18-point road loss against TCU sticks out like a sore thumb … TA&M opens league play at LSU on Tuesday, Dec. 29, before hosting Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 10.

10. Kentucky (1-6, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the ‘Cats played only once last week and lost their 6th consecutive game — a hard-fought 62-59 road defeat against in-state rival Louisville — as Kentucky maintains a stronghold on the worst record in the SEC … guards Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston, Jr., continue to step and score the ball as they combined for 30 points against the Cardinals … 7-foot Wake Forest-transfer Olivier Sarr has struggled this season, as evidenced by his 1 point and 1 rebound in 22 minutes against Louisville … the ‘Cats were set to host South Carolina in their league-opener on Tuesday, Dec. 29, but due to the Gamecocks’ pause because of Covid-19 related issues, Kentucky will instead open SEC play at Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 9.

11. Ole Miss (5-1, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … OM played once last week — a 90-43 thrashing of Tennessee-Martin … senior guard Devonate Shuler averages 14.8 points and and 3.8 assits while Arizona State grad-transfer forward Romello White averages 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on the season … OM plays at Alabama to begin league play on Tuesday, Dec. 29, before hosting a non-conference game against Wichita State on Jan. 2 … previous ranking: tie No. 11.

12. South Carolina (1-2, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Gamecocks are on a Covid-19 related pause and have not played a game since a 77-67 loss against Houston on Dec. 5 … USC-E has an 11-point neutral-site win over defending American Athletic Conference champion Tulsa, a 16-point neutral-site loss against Liberty, and a 10-point road loss against then-No. 10 Houston … versatile 6-6ish junior guards AJ Lawson (11.3 points per game) and Keyshawn Bryant are back, as is 6-4 sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard (13.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals) and forwards Justin Minaya, Alanzo Frink, and Jalyn McCreary … USC-E was set to go on the road to open league play against Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 29, but instead will look to play non-conference opponent Florida A&M at home on Jan. 2 before opneing league play by hosting Texas A&M on Jan. 6 … previous ranking: tie No. 11.

tie 13. Vanderbilt (4-2, 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Commordores split games last week — getting blasted at Davidson, 85-65, before defeating Alcorn State at home, 87-59 … sophomore guard Scotty Pippen, Jr., has been outstanding (22.0 points and 4.4 assists per game) while 6-9 sophomore Dylan Disu is averaging 11.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game … the ‘Dores are set to host Florida in their league opener on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in their only game of the week …previous ranking: No. 13.

tie 13. Mississippi State (5-3. 0-0 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking (N/A) … the Bulldogs played only once last week — an 87-48 thumping of Mississippi Valley State — as sophomore guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stweart combined for 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists … the Bulldogs have won 5 of their last 6 games with the lone defeat coming in double-overtime against Dayton at a neutral site … MSU will open league play on the road at Georgia on Wednesday, Dec. 30, before hosting Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 2 … previous ranking: No. 14.