SEC Picks, Week 2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second week of the SEC will begin on Saturday with 13 games on the slate.

Last week, I was 8-3 with my picks. I missed Wyoming beating Missouri, North Carolina topping South Carolina and Georgia State upsetting Tennessee.

This week there’s one SEC game and that is Arkansas at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Here’s this week’s predictions complete with kickoff times (Central) and Networks for all the games.

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — This is a big game for both teams. A series Arkansas had dominated recently until Ole Miss’ late rally last fall. The Pick: Arkansas

West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2 — The Tigers are home this week and hoping for more success than they had on the road last week. Kelly Bryant looked good at quarterback. The Pick: Missouri

Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network — The Gamecocks are back home this week after the opening loss. The Pick: South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network — Purdue had a bad loss to Nevada in the season opener. Vandy had a tough game against Georgia. This game much like the Arkansas one could go either way. The Pick: Purdue

Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State had a close win in the season opener, but the 1-0 record is same as if they had blown out their opponent. The Pick: Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC — This could a game-changing win for the Aggies if they were able to pull it off. I just don’t see that happening with the game on the road. The Pick: Clemson

New Mexico State at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network — Death, taxes and the Tide rolling in this game are all certainties. The Pick: Alabama

Murray State at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 — The Bulldogs are a very good football team. Kirby Smart has taken the program to another level and nothing changes this week. The Pick: Georgia

BYU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee lost to a bad football team at home last week so what changes in a week’s time? I think the Vols leave field with win, not in disappointment. The Pick: Tennessee

Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — I correctly picked Auburn to beat Oregon last week. Figured the Tigers were better than some were thinking. The Pick: Auburn

Tennessee-Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU — The Gators rallied to beat Miami in its opener two week’s ago. They won’t have to rally to win this one. The Pick: Florida

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — The Wildcats managed a win last Saturday and should get another one this week before they open SEC play next Saturday. The Pick: Kentucky

LSU at Texas, 6:30, ABC — This could be a classic. Both teams took easy wins in the season opener. This is tough game to pick so when in doubt I will just go with home team. The Pick: Texas