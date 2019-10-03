SEC Picks, Networks and Kickoff Times for Week 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Several schools including Arkansas have a bye this week, but there’s still some good games in the SEC.

There will be five games with three being conference games and the other two involving SEC schools hosting a non-conference opponent. For the season I am 43-8 including a perfect 6 of 6 last weekend. I started the season 19-6 in the first two weeks, but since then have been 24-2. In Week 3, I picked Mississippi State to beat Kansas State and then the following week I had Hogs over San Jose State.

Here’s this week’s picks, networks and kickoff times.

Utah State at LSU. 11 a.m., SEC Network — LSU has surpassed most of the expectations this season. They are for real and are a threat to Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West. The Pick: LSU

Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS — Auburn is another school that has achieved more to this point of the season than maybe was expected by most. I picked them to beat both Oregon and Texas A&M so they are about where I expected. The Pick: Auburn

Troy at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network — Missouri has won three games in a row after falling in the season opener at Wyoming. All three of the wins have been at home and so is this one in Columbia. The Pick: Missouri

Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN — The Bulldogs are riding high and undefeated after four games. Tennessee is struggling. The Bulldogs will likely get the Vols best shot, but too much talent here. The Pick: Georgia

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — Vandy is 1-3 and Ole Miss 2-3 on the season. Ole Miss has a close loss to Cal on its record as well as another one to Memphis. The Pick: Ole Miss