SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC will have 10 teams in action on Saturday including four conference games.

Last week, I went 3-2 with my picks. Here’s this week’s picks. All times are central.

Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-5), 3 p.m., SEC Network — Both teams started the season on a positive note, but have since fallen on hard times. Arkansas hasn’t ever won an SEC game under Chad Morris. Will this be the week? Mississippi State has a running quarterback and outstanding tailback. That hasn’t been a good combination for Arkansas this season. The Pick: Going against logic here and with my gut, Arkansas.

UTSA (3-4) at Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network — The Aggies will get bowl eligible this week. They have had a tougher season than expected. They still have to play South Carolina, Georgia and LSU. The Pick: Texas A&M.

Georgia (6-1, 3-1) vs. Florida (7-1, 4-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS — The winner of this game should have the inside track for the SEC East title. Florida has probably been better than many thought they would be. Georgia surprisingly lost at home to South Carolina. The Pick: Georgia.

Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3) at Auburn (6-2, 3-2), 6 p.m., ESPN — Auburn still have Georgia and Alabama to play so they can’t afford to overlook the Rebels. Auburn’s defense should dominate this game. The Pick: Auburn.

UAB (6-1) at Tennessee (3-5, 2-3), 6 p.m., ESPNU — This could be a trap game for Tennessee. The Vols are playing much better football in recent weeks. UAB is a solid team. The Pick: Tennessee.

Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3) at South Carolina (3-5, 2-4), 6:30, SEC Network — South Carolina appeared to have turned it all around when they went to Georgia and won. But now they have slipped back some. Vandy had a disappointing loss to UNLV, but then blew out Missouri. Both teams hard to figure. The Pick: South Carolina.