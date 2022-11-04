FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 10 in the SEC and Saturday will go a long way to determining who is in maybe the favorite in SEC West and East.

Last week, Kevin McPherson was perfect on all five picks. He was only one of us who picked Missouri to win at South Carolina. Each of the other four went 4-1 with that being the lone miss.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 68-11

Dudley E. Dawson, 66-13

Ty Hudson, 66-13

Otis Kirk, 64-15

John D. James, 61-18

This week’s picks along with kickoff times (CT) and networks for each game.

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — Missouri doesn’t have a very good record, but they have played most teams pretty tough. They should have beaten Auburn and could have downed Georgia. Pick: Missouri

Dudley — Much respect to Missouri for the way they went in to South Carolina last weekend and took out the Gamecocks 23-10. They get the Wildcats this weekend at home, a place the Tigers have won three of four games this season. Their only loss on Faurot Field inside Memorial Stadium this season was a 26-22 one to Georgia. Pick: Missouri

John — Missouri really surprised me last week by winning at South Carolina, Kentucky started out on fire, but has cooled since the loss to Ole Miss. Pick Missouri

Kevin — Kentucky wins what should be a competitive game at Missouri. Pick: Kentucky

Ty — Mizzou has been tough at home this year..but this is a MUST win game for the Wildcats. Pick: Kentucky

Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Otis — Both of these teams qualify as disappointments this fall. I felt from beginning Texas A&M was way overrated at No. 6 in polls. Florida has been inconsistent. Pick: Texas A&M

Dudley — This is a match-up of two teams that have combined to lose their last six games. The Aggies have lost four of those, but have the edge of being at home. Pick: Texas A&M

John — A&M in just a dumpster fire. Florida while up and down this season does have some quality wins. Like Florida to win at Kyle Field. Pick: Florida

Kevin — Texas A&M wins the battle of SEC underachievers with a home triumph over Florida. Pick: Texas A&M

Ty — So much negativity going on around College Station, not sure the Aggies are bought in at all at this point. Pick: Florida

Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — It doesn’t get any bigger than this. This should be a classic. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — Obviously the game of the week in the SEC with two 8-0 teams. I do think that Tennessee’s wins over Alabama and at LSU have them deservedly at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll. But I’m riding with the host Dogs and defending national champs. Pick: Georgia

John — While Georgia is the number 1 team in the country in the polls. There are a few other teams right behind them knocking on the door. Tennessee has really been IMPRESSIVE. Really a shame both Tennessee and Georgia are in the same division. This is probably another game for the ages. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — No. 1 Georgia at home is enough of an edge for the ‘Dogs to defeat No. 2 Tennessee in a battle of unbeatens. Pick: Georgia

Ty — The Bulldogs know what’s on the line and have been on the big stage before…they show up for these..we’ll see if they can do it again..my money’s on Smart. Pick: Georgia

Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Liberty is No. 23 in nation, but Hogs are heavy favorites. It seems to me Arkansas is now on a roll. Pick: Arkansas

Dudley — While a little surprised the Razorbacks are heavy 14-point favorites over the No. 23 team in the nation, I still think that the home team’s balanced attack is the difference in this one. Pick: Arkansas.

John — It seems every week the Hogs are playing a team that is ranked. Liberty just beat the tar out of BYU, but with the Hogs at home for homecoming will help. This will not be a pushover. I would not be surprised if the Hogs are behind at the half. But a Rocket takes control in the 2nd half and the Hogs win a close one. With the win the Hogs will be bowl eligible. Pick Arkansas

Kevin — Arkansas wins its third consecutive game by taking down 23rd-ranked Liberty to remain unbeaten in non-conference play under Sam Pittman. Pick: Arkansas

Ty — Hogs by double digits..Liberty is a good opponent…but the more i watch and read…the more i think this is actually a pretty big mismatch for Liberty..Hogs yes of course are bigger, stronger and faster with more talent and at home..Liberty plays well up front on defense sure..but if they somehow force the Hogs to be balanced..could get really rough really quick for the Flames, we’ve seen what the Hogs are capable of when they have a nice healthy mix of running and passing..i could be off kilter..but i like the Hogs in a game that will probably start off slow..and the hogs find a way to pull away later in the 2nd half and win by 13+. Pick: Arkansas

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — Man this is another classic. These are two very good teams. I love the Daniels kid at LSU who came over from Arizona State. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — Toughest call of the week for me. LSU takes control of the SEC West with a win here, but Nick Saban is still on the sideline and Bryce Young on the field for the Crimson Tide. That’s the difference of me. Pick: Alabama

John — This is always a tussel. This really could go either way. Think Alabama wins in overtime. Pick: Alabama.

Kevin — Alabama’s in for a real test at LSU, but the Tide will win to remain in the hunt for another berth into the Final Four Playoff. Pick: Alabama

Ty — You know what…4 weeks ago I would’ve taken Bama easily..now..I’m not so sure..the Tigers have surprised many and are really tough at home..i just don’t know that I see Saban dropping two games this year..but this one could be really close… Pick: Alabama

Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30, ESPN2

Otis — Auburn will be playing for first time in two seasons without Bryan Harsin. Will it make any difference? Pick: Mississippi State

Dudley — Bryan Harsin was told his services were no longer needed as head coach at Auburn earlier this week, but he got a nice $15.5 million parting gift. Running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is interim coach and his first test is tough one against a Pirate and his Bulldogs. Pick: Mississippi State.

John — Even with an intern head coach Auburn just does not have enough to keep up with State. Pick: Mississippi State

Kevin — Mississippi State beats visiting Auburn in first post-Harsin tilt for the Plainsmen. Pick: Mississippi State

Ty — For so many reasons…im taking State…but could Auburn make this interesting now with someone else at the helm? Pick: Mississippi State

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Honestly I am not impressed with either of these teams. South Carolina’s big win was over Kentucky with a back-up quarterback in the game. Pick: South Carolina

Dudley — Clearly the Gamecocks took Missouri for granted last weekend in a troubling home loss in which they had just 203 yards total offense, only 32 of those rushing. They’ve got the right opponent for a bounce back even if it is on the road. Pick: South Carolina.

John — I was really surprised with South Carolina getting beat by Missouri last week. Vandy is Vandy. Carolina wins going away. Pick: South Carolina

Kevin — SCarolina gets bowl eligible with win at Vandy. Pick: South Carolina

Ty — Cold to hot and back to cold…that’s been the Gamecocks season…but give me SC anyways. Pick: South Carolina