FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 10 games on the slate for Saturday including the Hogs hosting Ole Miss.

The SEC races are decided with Georgia representing the East and LSU in the West. But several schools, Arkansas included, are still trying to get bowl eligible. Tennessee is holding onto hope getting in the College Football Playoffs.

The Vanderbilt win over Kentucky last week tripped up all the ones at Hogville who pick games. Myself, Kevin McPherson and Dudley E. Dawson had all the other games picked correctly.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 78-15

Ty Hudson, 76-17

Dudley E. Dawson, 75-18

Otis Kirk, 73-20

John D. James, 67-26

This week’s picks, kickoff times (all CT) and networks

Austin Peay at Alabama, 11 a.m, ESPN+, SEC Network+

Otis — Man, this one is tough. Seriously, the Tide will roll by as much they want to roll by in this one. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — Two losses is a fantastic season at a lot of schools, but not the one in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide better the bowl pick with a rout in this one. Pick: Alabama

John — Well this is a no brainer. Bama will roll and roll big time Pick Alabama

Ty — Would be neat to see Bama get nervous for a half against Austin Peay, but yeah..Crimson Tide will take care of business. Pick: Alabama

Kevin — Tide puts away Austin Peay with ease. Pick: Alabama

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+

Otis — Another easy pick. Pick: Mississippi State

Dudley — The Bucs (3-7) have wins over Mars Hill, The Citadel and VMI. The Bulldogs aren’t likely to be added to that list. Pick: Mississippi State

John — Just another tune up game for the SEC. Pick Mississippi State

Ty — I’ll never understand scheduling these types of games in the middle of November, but here we are. Pick: Mississippi State

Kevin — Mississippi State takes care of East Tennessee State in Starkville. Pick: Mississippi State

UMass at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+

Otis — If A&M were to lose this game the cold weather will be pushed away by the hot seat for Jimbo. Pick: Texas A&M

Dudley — The 1-9 Minutemen arrive in College Station off a 35-33 loss at Arkansas State. The Aggies have fired a head coach, hired an AD and will face LSU next week and won’t have to mess with pesky bowl prep. But this weekend should be first time they get to celebrate since, checks notes, that 23-21 win over Arkansas back on Sept. 24 in Arlington. Pick: Texas A&M

John — Well as much or bad that A&M is this year, I will Pick A&M. Pick: Texas A&M

Ty — Even the Aggies shouldn’t screw this up…right? Pick: Texas A&M

Kevin — This isn’t ’90s hoops, and the Aggies are bad but not too bad to take of the Minutemen in a home game. Pick: Texas A&M

Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — Florida has been a difficult team to pick. I did pick them over the Aggies last week. Vandy killed all our picks last week beating Kentucky. Pick: Florida

Dudley — Congrats to Vanderbilt and head coach Clark Lea for ending a 26-game SEC losing streak with a win at Kentucky. The Gators are bowl eligible while the Commodores must beat visiting Florida and then win at Tennessee. Pick: Florida

John — Florida has been playing well at times, and Vanderbilt shocked everyone last week by beating Kentucky. I will Take the underdog. Pick: Vanderbilt

Ty — Who doesn’t enjoy watching Vandy beat vastly overrated teams like Kentucky…they’re scrappy..but the Gators should fend them off..maybe it’s close..but i like Florida here. Pick: Florida

Kevin — Florida cools down the Vandy excitement as the Gators win in Nashville. Pick: Florida

Georgia at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — Georgia has been my pick all season as the best team in college football. Kentucky has been overrated much of the season. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — Did the Wildcats – losers of four of their last six – play down to Vandy’s level week? Will they play up to Georgia’s this Saturday? Probably on both, but that likely still results in a two-game skid. Pick: Georgia.

John — I think Kentucky will come out with a chip on their shoulder, but Georgia has too much fire power. Pick Georgia

Ty — There’s always that one game..Kentucky may have been overrated all year…but i could see this being an absolute dog fight..im not brave enough to pick an upset..but this one could be a lot of fun to watch. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Georgia remains on the march for second consecutive title with tough road win over Kentucky. Pick: Georgia

Western Kentucky at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — If Western Kentucky wins this game the coach won’t get fired, see Chad Morris, because he’s already been let go. Tough one to pick. Pick: Auburn

Dudley — The Hilltoppers last three starting quarterbacks have been former Arkansas signal caller Ty Storey, current New England Patriots back up QB Bailey Zappe and incumbent Austin Reed, who has thrown for 3,509 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. It’s Reed’s time in the national spotlight. Pick: Western Kentucky

John — Feel we have an upset in the making, and I like taking the Underdog. Picking Western Kentucky. Pick: Western Kentucky

Ty — The Hilltoppers have a solid offense, averaging 336yds per game through the air…and close to 40 points a week..i kinda feel like this one could depend on the home crowd..but ill WKU. Pick: Western Kentucky

Kevin — Western Kentucky can win this game at Auburn, but somehow the Plainsmen find a way to scratch out the victory. Pick: Auburn

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — These were the two teams that got the earlier time slot over the Hogs and Ole Miss. The Vols are better than TCU and I hope they get into the playoffs. Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt has 58 catches for 1,116 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the SEC in all three categories. But was not recruited by his either Clemson or South Carolina. Current Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has made it clear he was at Oklahoma then so it wasn’t his miss. Pick: Tennessee

John — Carolina has been up and down, but do not have the playmakers to stay on the field with Tennessee. Pick Tennessee

Ty — This one could also be an interesting matchup…SC secondary has been hovering around top 25 all year long giving up just around 194yds per game. SC can be tough to play at..but i mean..Mizzou walked in and got a W..i see the Vols winning this one..but definitely could be one to watch. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — Tennessee wins at South Carolina to keep CFB Playoff hopes alive. Pick: Tennessee

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Hard one to pick. I am going with KJ Jefferson, the cold and Arkansas’ improving defense including Quincey McAdoo in this one. Pick: Arkansas

Dudley — Nothing Arkansas has done offensively lately makes me think it can put up enough points to keep up. But Arkansas QB and Mississippi native KJ Jefferson looks like he has going to be back, the Razorback defense is playing better and the home team has not won that one game that seemingly are not supposed to yet this year. Stepping out on a limb knowing full well it might end badly. Pick: Arkansas

John — If the Hogs had a healthy KJ both of last weeks losses would have been wins. I Hope KJ returns and the hogs will be bowling. Pick Arkansas

Ty — A lot riding on this one for the Hogs, but until they get that 6th win…that’ll be the case..can the Hogs contain OM’s elite ground game? Do the Razorbacks have a semi, mostly healthy KJ Jefferson back this week? I was at practice on Monday..and Otis Kirk wrote about the topic..but i did see KJ throwing the ball around more compared to a week ago..if KJ were fully healthy..id take the hogs..but with that up in the air…im going with OM. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin — KJ is expected to return, the Hogs can get Rocket back on track, the defense is improving, so we like the Hogs. Pick: Arkansas

New Mexico State at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Otis — If Missouri wins this game and the Hogs lose to Ole Miss that sets up a Friday matchup that will see the winner go to a bowl and the loser stay home. Pick: Missouri

Dudley — The Tigers must win both of their last two regular season games – home ones against the Aggies and the Razorbacks – to go bowling. The first one shouldn’t be an issue. Pick: Missouri

John — Really not sure which way to go. Lets ride with the SEC. Pick: Missouri

Ty — As up and down as the Tigers have been this year…they have no business dropping this one..if they do..Drink’s seat gonna be flaming hot! Pick: Missouri

Kevin — Missouri is much improved, and a tune-up win over New Mexico State is in order before closing out the regular season against Arkansas. Pick: Missouri

UAB at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Otis — Late night and UAB will be busted flat in Baton Rouge. Pick: LSU

Dudley — The Blazers are 5-5 and with the five losses all being one-possession games and by a combined total of 27 points. But the Tigers have a SEC Western Division crown, a berth in the SEC championship game and a path to the Football Playoffs. Pick: LSU

John — LSU lets face it if the Hogs had KJ would have left Fayetteville with a loss, LSU hs nothing to play for, with the west locked up. Pick: LSU

Ty — Tigers are riding high…this could be considered a trap game of sorts…but they’ll be fine. Pick: LSU

Kevin — LSU wins at home against UAB. Pick: LSU