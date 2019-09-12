SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks to Watch Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s already Week 3 in the SEC with 11 games on the schedule.

After two games, exactly half the SEC stands undefeated at 2-0. Five teams are 1-1 and then two are 0-2. Tennessee and Vanderbilt remain on the only teams that haven’t won a game, but the Vols could change that on Saturday. Vandy has a bye this week.

Here’s Week 3 picks, kickoff times (Central) and networks.

Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network — This is a huge game for Arkansas. They fell to the Rams in Fort Collins last season and can ill afford to lose again. I look for this to be a close game. The Pick: Arkansas

Arkansas State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 — The Bulldogs are one of the two best teams in the SEC. They already own an SEC win this season. They have Notre Dame next week. The Pick: Georgia

Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN — The Bulldogs are one of the seven undefeated teams in the SEC. I look for them to remain undefeated after this week. The Pick: Mississippi State

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network — The Vols have really been disappointing this season. They are winless losing two non-conference games at home. They have to win this week. The Pick: Tennessee

Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS — Hopefully it isn’t too hot (sarcasm dripping) for the Alabama fans that make the trip to Columbia to watch Nick Saban’s team play. This is SEC opener for both. The Pick: Alabama

SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network — The Rebels got a big win against Arkansas last Saturday. They should be able to extend that momentum one more week. The Pick: Ole Miss

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN — The SEC opener for both these schools with one gonna escape undefeated following this battle of 2-0 teams. Kentucky took a blow last week losing its quarterback. The Pick: Florida

Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU — The Aggies look get back on winning track this week after losing to Clemson. The competition level drops dramatically this week. The Pick: Texas A&M

Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn is one of the seven unbeaten teams in the SEC. They will face a big test next Saturday when they head to College Station. But that is then this is now. The Pick: Auburn

Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — LSU won a big game for not only them, but the SEC last Saturday when they went to Texas and won. Huge win for Coach O. The Pick: LSU

SE Missouri State at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — Missouri bounced back from an opening loss to Wyoming to defeat West Virginia. They are home again this week where they are tough to beat. The Pick: Missouri