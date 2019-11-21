SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks for Nov. 23 Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has eight games on the schedule this Saturday with some stepping outside the league.

The league does have three conference games including LSU hosting Barry Lunney Jr. and the Razorbacks. Last week, I went 5-1 with my picks as I had Auburn beating Georgia.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times (Central) and networks for each game.

Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) at LSU (10-0, 6-0), 6 p.m., ESPN — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the country and defeated Alabama recently in Tuscaloosa. This team is loaded with Joe Burrow at quarterback and he’s surrounded by talented players. This is a tough game for Lunney and the Hogs, but hopefully the team puts up a great fight. The Pick: LSU

Western Carolina (3-8, 2-6) at Alabama (9-1, 6-1), 11 a.m., ESPN — The Tide will be without Tua Tagovailoa the remainder of the season. Nick Saban has gotten some criticism for having a quarterback in the game leading 35-7, but not near what other coaches would have gotten for same decision. I suspect it was to run score up on Mississippi State in an effort to get into playoffs, not work on a two-minute drill. The Pick: Alabama

Samford (5-6, 4-4) at Auburn (7-3, 4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network — Auburn will close the regular season with a home game against Alabama. Could that determine Gus Malzahn’s future at Auburn? Unfortunately for him it probably could. He has won enough games there he doesn’t deserve that, but Auburn demands a lot and settles for less. The Pick: Auburn

Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS — Probably no one has a tougher close to the regular season than Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. They face Georgia this week and then finish at LSU. A 7-5 record isn’t gonna leave any Aggie fans happy despite each of the losses was to a very talented team. A&M probably should have beaten Auburn earlier in year in College Station, but the remainder of the losses were to more talented teams. The Pick: Georgia

UT-Martin (7-4, 6-2) at Kentucky (5-5, 3-5), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network — This could be a tougher test than appears for the Wildcats. They can get bowl eligible with a win here. Mark Stoops and the Wildcats will close the season at home hosting Louisville next week. The Pick: Kentucky

East Tennessee State University (3-8, 1-7) at Vanderbilt (2-8, 1-6), 2:30 p.m., SEC Alternate — Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason got a vote of confidence this week which was refreshing to see in what could be a tough offseason for the ones at top of some SEC programs. Vandy had a puzzling loss to UNLV in a similar game earlier in season. The Pick: Vanderbilt

Abilene Christian (5-6, 4-5) at Mississippi State (4-6, 2-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate — The Bulldogs need a win here and then one in Egg Bowl to make a bowl game. The season hasn’t gone like Joe Moorhead wanted or expected. The Pick: Mississippi State

Tennessee (5-5, 3-3) at Missouri (5-5, 2-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — My how the season has turned for these two programs. Missouri started off 5-1 and undefeated at home while the Vols started in a horrible way. But the tables have turned with the Vols winning three in a row and the Tigers falling four straight. The Pick: Tennessee