FAYETTEVILLE – After Vanderbilt held up the Southeast Conference’s honor with a 63-10 win at Hawaii last weekend, the rest of the league gets into action this weekend.

Dudley Dawson and John James both picked the Commodores to win last week and head into the second week with the lead over Otis Kirk, Tyler Hudson and Kevin McPherson all down game.

The standings

• Dudley E. Dawson (1-0)

• John James (1-0)

• Otis Kirk (0-1)

• Kevin McPherson (0-1)

• Tyler Hudson (0-1)

Here’s how the Hogville staff sees this week’s 14 game involving SEC programs:

Sept. 1

Ball State (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0), 6 p.m., SEC Network

• Dudley – Tennessee has plenty of offense. The key to its season is going to be whether it is going to have enough. It will in this one. Pick: Tennessee.

• Otis – Tennessee could be pretty good this season. Pick: Tennessee

• Kevin – Heupel and Hooker = high-powered offense as Vols start 1-0. The Pick: Tennessee

• Tyler – Tennessee at home and eager to show why Hooker and the Tenner offense is deserving of all that offseason excitement and praise..even if it is just Balls State. Pick: Tennessee

John – Tennessee because of being in the SEC. Pick: Tennessee

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Dudley – The Tigers are favored by at least 19. I am not certain they cover that, but do think they pull off a win in one they can’t afford to lose. Pick: Missouri

• Otis – Missouri at home should be able to defeat Louisiana Tech. Pick: Missouri

• Kevin: Mizzou may struggle to achieve second consecutive 6-win season, but Tigers start off with home win over Bulldogs. Pick: Missouri

• Tyler – The only Bulldogs the Tigers have a shot at beating all year long, but yeah, give me the home team here. Pick: Missouri

• John – They always seem to give SEC schools fits. The Pick: Louisiana Tech

Sept 3

Cincinnati (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Dudley – The Bearcats may not be as good as last season, but they are still a very good football. Just not good enough on Saturday. Pick: Arkansas

• Otis – Bearcats lost too many key players. Pick: Arkansas

• Kevin – KJ Jefferson is too much for Bearcats as Hogs open 2022 season with home win over ranked opponent. Pick: Arkansas.

• Tyler – give me Arkansas…Cinci loss too much and the Hogs continue to grow under Sam Pittman. Arkansas returns some key players like KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders and 4 out of 5 on the Oline. Don’t forget about Catalon, Slusher, Pool and then you splash in the transfer from Bama Drew Sanders on defense..the Hogs did great in the portal on both sides..now watch them go do work against the Bearcats. Pick: Arkansas

• John – Arkansas should have a tough home opener. Will go down to the 4th quarter with the hogs pulling out the win. Pick: Arkansas

Sam Houston (0-0) at Texas A&M (0-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Dudley – It won’t be as bad as the Alamo, but I can still see the Aggies covering the 30-point spread. Pick: Texas A&M.

Otis – Texas A&M wins season opener. Pick: Texas A&M.

Kevin – Aggies will punish SHSU like a Jimbo Fisher head-shot workout on his personal Nick Saban punching bag. Pick: Texas A&M.

Tyler – Texas A&M, while the QB position has been a big debate for the Aggies, especially folks on the outside looking in…they should be able to take care of business with upset minded Sam Houston. Pick. Texas A&M

John – Texas A&M going away. The Pick: Texas A&M.

Oregon (0-0) vs Georgia (0-0) in Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Dudley – The defending national champ faces a stiff test in its 2022 “home” opener with former Auburn QB Bo Nix on the field, but handles the Ducks in the end. Pick: Georgia

• Otis – Georgia wins over a very good Oregon team. Pick: Georgia

• Tyler – Defending champs looking to show it wasn’t a fluke last year. Pick: Georgia

John – Tough opener for the Bulldogs. Georgia gets it done. Pick: Georgia

Troy (0-0) at Ole Miss (0-0), 3 p.m., SEC Network

• Dudley – This is going to be as much fun for the Rebels as Lane Kiffin at a prom photo shoot. Everybody gets to party. Pick: Ole Miss.

• Otis – Ole Miss gets off to hot start. Pick: Ole Miss.

• Kevin – The Fightin’ Kiffins will send plenty of offense and a questionable defense into the winner’s circle on week . Pick: Ole Miss

• Tyler – Rebels look to get off to a quick start and put it on the Trojans. Pick: Ole Miss.

• John. SEC – Pick: Ole Miss

Utah (0-0) at Florida (0-0), 6 p.m., ESPN

• Dudley – New QB Cameron Rising will lead the defending Pac 12 champion Utes into The Swamp and take home home a win. Pick: Utah

• Otis – Utah comes into SEC and gets a win. Pick: Utah

• Kevin – Gators have a new coach and plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball, and a formidable o: Utahpponent in the 7th-ranked Utes takes advantage on the road in week one. Pick: Utah

• Tyler – No idea what to think of Napier taking over at Florida right now. I will say it is very difficult to win down in the swamp and Gator fans probably show up for this one. I’m throwing darts with a blindfold with this game. A top 10 Utah program down in SEC country. Let’s go with the Gators. Why not? Pick: Florida.

• John – Utah comes in and takes 1 in the swamp. Pick: Florida.

Miami (Ohio) (0-0) at Kentucky (0-0), 6 p.m., ESPN+, SEC+

• Dudley – Kentucky’s football team just doesn’t get the respect it deserves from SEC fans or nationally. But Miami Ohio will have plenty for it after Saturday. Pick: Kentucky

• Otis – Kentucky takes down Miami (Ohio). Pick: Kentucky

• Kevin – Wildcats win their opener and have been a football school of late (that’s relative to the program’s history, of course, but check their results spanning the past 4 seasons). Pick: Kentucky

• Tyler – Could be an interesting game, but I’m going with the home SEC team here. Pick: Kentucky

• John – Miami (Ohio) steals another home opener from the SEC. Pick: Kentucky

Mercer (0-0) at Auburn (0-0), 6 p.m., ESPN+, SEC+

• Dudley – Life on the Plains could get a little shaky this year, but surely not in the opener. Pick: Auburn

• Otis – Auburn defeats Mercer. Pick: Auburn

• Kevin – Plainsmen were boring in Harsin year one, but even worse were the 5 straight losses to end 2021 at 6-7 … a win any way they can get it Saturday is a MUST, a loss could bounce Harsin out of a job before the conclusion of the holiday weekend. Pick: Auburn

• Tyler – This is a matchup not even all 15 Mercer fans care about, but give me the SEC home team. Pick: Auburn

• John – Auburns struggles, but wins. Pick: Auburn

Elon (0-0) at Vanderbilt (1-0), 6 p.m., ESPN+, SEC+

• Dudley – The Commodores went to Hawaii and had a party last week by putting up 63 points. Somebody’s about to be 2-0. Pick: Vanderbilt

• Otis – Vanderbilt 2-0 on season? This isn’t baseball. Pick: Vanderbilt

• Kevin – ’Dores flew out then blew out host Hawaii last week and will repeat the fun at home against the Phoenix on Saturday to start 2-0 … this is Vandy football !! Pick: Vanderbilt

• Tyler – Good grief give me Vandy in this one….Are they gonna hang 72 this week?

• John – Vanderbilt stays hot. Pick: Vanderbilt

Utah State (0-0) at Alabama (0-0), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

• Dudley – Utah State gets a big pay check and the Crimson Tide the first of many big wins Pick: Alabama

• Otis – Alabama always seems to win in openers. Pick – Alabama

• Kevin – It’s ‘Bama, it’s in Tuscaloosa, it’s Roll Tide! Pick: Alabama

• Tyler – Utah State is scrappy..coming off a pretty impressive season a year ago (11-3) with a bowl victory over Oregon State. But Bama prevails easily.

• John – Alabama. Nothing more to say. Pick: Alabama

Memphis (0-0) at Mississippi State (0-0), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Dudley – Seems like the Mississippi schools always have some tough battles with the Bluff City program. Should be a good one, but I’ll take the SEC squad in this one. Pick: Mississippi State

• Otis – Mississippi State avoids Memphis upset. Pick: Mississippi State

• Kevin – Go ahead and drink the dink-&-dunk, clock-controlling Air Raid cool-aid, at least for this week, although Memphis is capable of a second-consecutive upset win over the SEC’s Magnolia State ‘Dawgs. Pick: Mississippi State

• Tyler – Bulldogs at home with some huge pieces back from last season. The Pirate might just be building something slowly in Starkville. Pick: Mississippi State

• John – Miss State Sleeper in the SEC West. Pick: Mississippi State

Georgia State (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC+

• Dudley – Georgia State nearly snuck into Auburn last season and pulled off the upset. It has enough offense to do so in Columbia, but new QB Spencer Rattler tunes up for Arkansas with a big day. Pick: South Carolina

• Otis – South Carolina will be 1-0 when they come to Fayetteville. Pick: South Carolina.

• Kevin – Gamecocks take care of biz at home to set up a week two tilt of unbeatens at Arkansas. Pick: South Carolina

• Tyler – SEC team at home with a QB worth getting excited for in their fans eyes anyways. Pick: South Carolina

• John – Just because in the SEC. Pick: South Carolina.

Sept 4

Florida State (0-0) vs. LSU (0-0) in New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., ABC

• Dudley: LSU has a new coach that suddenly picked up an interesting southern drawl once he left Notre Dame. Can’t wait until he goes all cajun. One of the best matchups of the weekend is the last one. Pick: LSU

• Otis: LSU the big win over Florida State. Pick: LSU

Kevin: Brian Kelly will get a win in his LSU debut in the Big Easy in what would normally be a marquee matchup; ‘Noles have been unrecognizably bad for a minute! Pick: LSU

• Tyler – Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans): I have a feeling this could be a knockout, drag-out game, but a chance for Mike Norvell to prove he’s the man for the job at FSU by beating a once reputable SEC program in their own backyard. Pick: LSU

• John – LSUWhooo. Pick: LSU