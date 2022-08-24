By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday.

Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10.

Last year I made the picks, which are all just the winner and not against the spread, but this year we have five picking the winner of each game. In addition to myself, we have Dudley Dawson, Kevin McPherson, John D. James and Ty Hudson also picking each game.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i, 9:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Otis — Both teams will likely struggle this season, but I have to give the edge to Hawai’i since they are at home. Pick: Hawai’i

Dudley — Former Hawaii record-setting QB Timmy Chang takes over a program that former coach Todd Graham left in shambles. The Dores win one in paradise. Pick: Vanderbilt

Kevin — Both programs are down. Instinct is to stick with SEC team, but I’m going Hawai’i at home on this one. Pick: Hawai’i

John — Hawai’i has too much rebuilding going this season. Vanderbilt is tough on road games against the spread. Pick: Vanderbilt

Ty — This is a tough one due to Hawai’i’s loss of skill position players and QB Chevan Cordeiro is also gone among others and then the fact Vandy was so terrible a year ago (2-10). Pick: Hawai’i