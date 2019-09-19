SEC Picks for Saturday, Sept. 21 Including Kickoff Times, Networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC will have all 14 schools in action on Saturday.

There’s still five undefeated teams in the SEC entering this week. None of the five play each other, but there’s some great games on the schedule.

Here’s this week’s picks with all kickoff times central.

San Jose State at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — Arkansas could top last season’s win total in the fourth week of the season. They host San Jose State and should get the win. The Pick: Arkansas

Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2 — The Tide is one of the five undefeated SEC teams. They will stay that way at least another week. The Pick: Alabama

LSU at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network — LSU is also undefeated and has looked very impressive this season. Vandy can be a tough team at home, but LSU has too much talent in this one. The Pick: LSU

Cal at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPNU — The Rebels are 2-1 on the season and beat Arkansas a couple of week’s ago. Cal is ranked No. 23 in the nation so this should be good game. The Pick: Cal

Tennessee at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN — The Gators lost Felipe Franks for the season last week, but they are at home and still have enough to beat the Vols. The Pick: Florida

Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS — One of two elite games in the SEC this week. Auburn is 3-0 already owning a victory over Oregon in The Lone Star State. Aggies 2-1, but only loss is at Clemson where many teams would lose. The Pick: Auburn

Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network — A couple of 2-1 football teams who appear to be evenly matched. Both had good seasons a year ago and a win here could propel them to same in 2019. The Pick: Mississippi State

South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN Alternate — Missouri has won two games in a row after losing to Wyoming in season opener. South Carolina is 1-2. The Pick: Missouri

Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m., CBS — The second elite game of the day. Some great viewing on CBS. Both teams are undefeated, but Georgia is at home for this one. The Pick: Georgia