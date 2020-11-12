SEC Media Picks Men’s Basketball 6th

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas was picked to finish sixth by the Southeastern Conference media, it was announced by the league office today.

Led by second-year head coach Eric Musselman, the 2020-21 Razorbacks will have a whole new look.

School-Record 11 New Scholarship Players

Arkansas has rebuilt its roster for the 2020-21 season.

Arkansas will have a school-record 11 new players on scholarship (four graduate transfers, three players on last year’s roster that sat out and four freshmen) and 11 total.

The previous record for most new players in one season was nine on scholarship, 10 total, in the 1995-96 season.

Nation’s Most: 12 Total Newcomers

Arkansas will feature 12 new players including:

– 4 graduate transfers (Jalen Tate, Justin Smith, Vance Jackson Jr., and Brandon Kimble).

– 3 sit-out transfers (JD Notae, Connor Vanover, and Abayomi Iyiola).

– 5 freshman: 4 scholarship (Moses Moody, Khalen Robinson, Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams) and a walk-on (Bryson Morehead).

Only 3 Lettermen Return; 2nd Fewest in NCAA

Arkansas returns three lettermen from last year.

– Desi Sills: 32 gms / 340 pts / 997 min

– Ethan Henderson: 20 gms / 31 pts / 184 min

– Emeka Obukwelu: 6 gms / 0 pts / 6 min

However, do not confuse the number of new players with a lack of experience.

– Jackson (92 career games/65 career starts) is just 10 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

– Tate (93 career games/82 career starts) is just 50 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

– Notae (60 career games/51 career starts) is just 71 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

– Smith (98 career games/73 career starts) only needs 179 points for 1,000.

– Iyiola (63 career games/39 career starts) has over 600 points and 400 rebounds for his career.

– Vanover (28 career games/15 career starts) averaged 17.5 minutes per game as a freshman at Cal.

Arkansas has exceeded its preseason predictions in each of the last seven years.

– 2013-14: Picked 8th – Finished 5th

– 2014-15: Picked 3rd – Finished 2nd

– 2015-16: Picked 11th – Finished t-8th

– 2016-17: Picked 5th – Finished t-3rd

– 2017-18: Picked 6thvFinished t-4th

– 2018-19: Picked 10th – Finished t-9th

– 2019-20: Picked 11th – Finished t-10th

Arkansas opens the season versus Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 (Wednesday) at Bud Walton Arena.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.