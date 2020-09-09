SEC Announces Adjusted Volleyball Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the fall volleyball schedule for the 2020 season, which includes four weekends of competition and eight total matches against SEC opponents.

The University of Arkansas volleyball team will open the season on Saturday, Oct. 17 as the Razorbacks travel to Starkville, Miss. to match up against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. The teams will play once on Saturday and again on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

Following a bye week, the Hogs will return to Barnhill the weekend of Halloween to host the University of Mississippi. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville for a Saturday-Sunday double header starting on Oct. 31.

Arkansas will be back on the road for a mid-week double-header at Missouri. The Razorbacks and Tigers will face off on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.

Closing out the fall season, the Hogs will host Texas A&M on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14.

The Razorbacks’ full fall schedule with times is available here. Further details regarding match day protocols, fan attendance, ticket prices and operations will be released at a further date.

In August, the SEC announced that the 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

