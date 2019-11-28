Scouting Report: Breaking down the Arkansas Fantastic Four & how they fit as Hoop Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — Now that Eric Musselman has won the commitments of the 2020 Arkansas Fantastic Four — Davonte Davis, Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, and Khalen “KK” Robinson — we take a deep-dive look at the Hoop Hogs’ class of in-state hoopers each ranked in the national Top 100.

* Moses Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 29 / 4-star prospect) …

— Recruiting: Moody is the highest-ESPN-ranked recruit to commit to the University of Arkansas men’s basketball program since 2013 (Bobby Portis, No. 16) … Moody chose Arkansas over offers from Michigan, Virginia, Kansas, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas, Florida State, and Texas Tech among more than 30 high-major offers .. he took official visits to Arkansas, Michigan, and Ohio State.

— What Moody said about Arkansas and Musselman: “I just love (Musselman’s) aggressive mentality, the way he approaches the game, you see how energetic he is. How he’s really modern. He’s really trying to turn the program around and take it in a positive direction.”

— Career bio: Moody earned MVP honors by leading the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats to the 7A state title as a sophomore in 2017-18 … Moody was a starter as a junior (’18-19) at Montverde Academy, and he was also a star for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL 17U circuit the past two years … in 20 games on the 2019 Nike EYBL circuit, Moody scored 16.1 points per game while shooting 43.1% field goals (including 28.1% from 3), he was 86-of-160 from inside the arc for 53.8%, and he also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals … in 16 games on the 2018 circuit, Moody led BBE with 15.3 points per game while shooting 39.8% field goals (including 36.1% from 3), and he also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists … so far through 2 games in his senior season (’19-20) at Montverede, Moody is averaging 19.5 points (on 12-of-14 field goals and 8-of-8 free throws) and 4.0 rebounds.

— NBA Draft projections: In October, ESPN projected Moody to be selected No. 29 overall in the first round in its 2021 NBA mock draft.

— Scouting report: Moody is broad-shouldered and long (his wingspan is 7-feet-plus), and he’s a smooth operator with effective range out to the NBA 3-point line … Moody has improved his drive-and-create game and has developed into a valid threat to finish at all three levels … An underrated defender and facilitator from the wing, Moody is not shy about diving to the floor for 50/50 balls … he’s coachable and plays with a team-first mindset, and his mentors have praised him for always seeking knowledge and feedback while working to improve as an all-around player … needs to continue to improve ball-handling and mid-range shot-creation off the bounce.

— Fit with Musselman and Arkansas: All you have to do is look at the success that 6-5 guards Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones are having this season as the centerpieces playing for Muss to get an idea of the value that Moody can bring to program … a shooter/scorer talent with high floor IQ who is coachable is always a weapon in a pace-and-space offense that places a premium on 3-point shooting, good ball movement, and good decision-making while locking in defensively, and Moody fits the bill as a plug-and-play option the day he steps foot on campus.

Moses Moody Brad Beal Elite Highlights ESPN TOP 30 2020 NBA Prospect – YouTube6’6″ 185 lbs SG/SF Ranked #29 in the Class of 2020 by ESPN Montverde Academy Class of 2020 AAU Program: Brad Beal Elite https://twitter.com/AveryQuadwww.youtube.com

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect) …

— Recruiting: Williams is the highest-rated in-state frontline player to commit to Arkansas since national Top 50 Daniel Gafford of El Dorado pledged to the Hogs in the summer of 2015 … Williams chose Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, UConn, Iowa State, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU, and others … he was also drawing interest from Kansas, North Carolina, and Duke … Williams visited Arkansas, Auburn, and Oklahoma State.

— What Williams said about Arkansas and Musselman: “Really, this visit was more about the basketball vision. Them showing me stats, and how my stats from my (Nike) EYBL sessions can help them out and how they can help me out in some of my places I struggled with. Coach Musselman was saying how we can make a perfect marriage on the court, bond and work together. They envision me as a huge mismatch problem out on the court and playing me at that 4 spot. Saying that I can grab the ball off the rebound and take it up the court and getting into the sets, or I can be the trailer on the play and they can kick it back to me for the shot, or maybe even playing a little bit of the 3 because I’d have a smaller guy on me and can take them down and post them up. They see me as a mismatch player.”

— Career bio: As a junior in high school (2018-19), Williams averaged a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) while leading the Grizzlies to the 6A state title, earning MVP honors after putting up 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a razor-thin win over Bryant for the championship .. Williams’ double-double ways continued through 13 games and 3 sessions playing on the ultra-competitive Nike EYBL circuit this spring, which included him finishing second on the circuit in rebounds per game (10.4) to go with 11.8 points, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steals … Williams shot 49-of-104 from the field for 47.1%, including 10-of-17 from 3 for 58.8% … through three games into his senior season (’19-20) at Northside, Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks.

— NBA Draft projections: N/A at this time.

— Scouting report: Williams stands 6-10 on a 235-pound frame, he has soft hands, and his ball-handling and shooting skill all the way out to the 3-point line are pluses for a big man … Williams is a smart, effective passer in both face-up and low-post back-to-the-basket scenarios … Williams is a volume-rebounder who is an adequate rim-protector despite not having plus-athleticism … needs to improve finishing strong through contact around the basket, and needs to improve timing and footwork as a defender in terms of holding his position without fouling.

— Fit with Musselman and Arkansas: Williams seems tailor-made for an offense that prefers versatile big men who can shoot, pass, and handle well enough to beat another big off the dribble or convert a defensive rebound into a push in the other direction … pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop scenarios with a capable facilitator will make Williams a weapon as he picks and chooses when to shoot or quickly find an open teammate while playing through a two-man game out on the floor … will offer a real presence as a rebounder and space-eater defensively.

That’s a wrap for my first & last year in the EYBL @woodzelitebball @D1Circuit pic.twitter.com/hftZg05S1Q — Jaylin Williams (@Jay_MWilliams_) July 19, 2019

Jaylin Williams on Twitter“That’s a wrap for my first & last year in the EYBL @woodzelitebball @D1Circuit https://t.co/hftZg05S1Q”twitter.com

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) …

— Recruiting: Robinson chose the Hogs over Kansas, Texas Tech, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Illinois, and others … he visited Arkansas, Kansas, TCU, and Illinois.

— What Robinson said about Arkansas and Musselman: “The visit was amazing — the coaches, the players, the fans, just everything. Coach (Musselman) told me how I’d fit in, how I’d evolve if I went there.”

— Career bio: Robinson won MVP honors while leading Episcopal Collegiate to the 3A state championship as a freshman (2016-17) and he led Bryant to the 6A state title game as a junior (’18-19) before transferring to prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season … Robinson was a force on the 2019 Nike EYBL 17U circuit, catapulting himself into national-recruit status as he broke into the national top 100 rankings in the spring … his stat line was impressive — 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals — through all 13 Nike EYBL-session games while helping his 17U Pro Skills (TX) squad qualify for the prestigious Nike Peach Jam championship tournament in July … Bryant has earned a starting role as a senior (’19-20) at Oak Hill.

— NBA Draft projections: N/A at this time.

— Scouting report: The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense is disruptive and can be suffocating — he’s a plus-defender … steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others … he’s an efficient 3-point shooter and a determined slasher who finishes with toughness … he’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter (including down the stretch in tight games) … needs to improve mid-range shooting/scoring and being a bit more aggressive as a penetrator putting pressure on the defense.

— Fit with Musselman and Arkansas: Given that Arkansas has been among the nation’s best defenses in the early going in ’19-20, Robinson potentially could be turn-key ready to come in and play an important role as a backcourt stopper … Robinson has played with Moody in the past and the two feel like their games complement each other on the court, which could lead to early playing time for both … in an offense that values quick ball movememnt and a high volume of passes throughout the game, Robinson’s unselfish style as a handler and floor leader line up.

KK Robinson Peach Jam Scoring Highlights – YouTube4 Star 2020 Point Guard, KK Robinson’s Scoring Highlights From The Nike EYBL Peach Jam in August Georgiawww.youtube.com

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 79 / 4-star prospect) …

— Recruiting: Davis was once committed to Oklahoma State, but he decommitted in the fall and soon thereafter visited Arkansas before committing to the Hogs in October and signing his letter of intent in November … Davis chose the Hogs over offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida, Auburn, and others.

— What Davis said about Arkansas and Musselman: “I feel great about the decision I made. I was really close with the coaching staff, which in the short amount of time is crazy. Hopefully when I get down there I will become a better player on and off the court. He (Musselman) said I’d be a big part of his team. They went over some of the same things with my grandparents, to let us know what they have planned for me if I attend Arkansas — playing-wise and academically, too. They said I fit in great with their program, and that the ball is going to be in my hands and I can play freely in their offense. The environment up there (at Arkansas) is great.”

— Career bio: Davis battled through a knee injury in the spring and raised his level of play to help lead 17U Woodz Elite to the Nike Peach Jam in July, when he averaged a team-high 18.4 points to go with 4.8 rebounds per game … a year earlier he helped lead 16U Woodz Elite to national titles at both the Nike Peach Jam and the Las Vegas Fab 48, the latter of which he registered a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 4 steals) in a semifinal win … Davis also registered at least two triple-doubles in 5A-Central play during his junior season at Jacksonville (’18-19) — 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a mid-January win over Sylvan Hills, then a week later he had 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over Maumelle … as a senior (’19-20), Davis registered 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in a 57-54 double-overtime win on Saturday (Nov. 23) playing against Williams and Fort Smith Northside.

— NBA Draft projections: N/A at this time.

— Scouting report: Davis is a long-armed, long-legged, wiry-strong lefty who combines quickness, skill, and long strides to get into the lane and to the basket seemingly at will … he’s a plus-facilitator with great court awareness and timing, an electrifying open-court playmaker who has improved his perimeter shot out to the 3-point line, and a dangerous defender who when locked in gets a lot of deflections and steals using his length and quickness … needs to improve decision-making and playing off the ball on offense.

— Fit with Musselman and Arkansas: A dynamic playmaker for himself and others, Davis could end up being a driving, slashing point guard in a similar vein to Jimmy Whitt, Jr., but with superior court vision and facilitating instincts … Musselman has said he likes players with some swag and IT factor, and Devo brings that and then some … a real threat in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop scenarios because Devo can step on the peddle and use his quick, long strides to shred a defense while creating a numbers advantage.