FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) – For the fourth straight week and fourth time in five weeks this season, Taliah Scott has been recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. Scott is the first women’s basketball player in league history to win Player of Freshman of the Week four weeks in a row.

Scott is coming off this week having averaged 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the team’s two games this past week. She had her most productive shooting performance against Louisiana Tech by going 12-of-16 (75.0 percent) from the field, 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) from beyond the arc to finish with 29 points. Scott followed that up with 31 points off a career-high six 3-pointers against UAPB, while matching a career-high six rebounds and adding two assists.

The freshman has led the SEC in scoring since her first game in uniform, scoring 24.5 points per game, and being the only player in the league to average 20.0 points per game. She also leads the league in free throw makes (61), free throw attempts (73), field goal attempts (201) and 3-point attempts (89). Scott is fifth in the NCAA in points per game and only trails Caitlin Clark for total points with 269 through 11 games, as well as second in free throw makes and attempts, third in field goal attempts and fourth in 3-point attempts.

Arkansas continues to win a lot of SEC Freshman of the Week accolades, as Scott is now tied with Samara Spencer with four weekly honors. Saylor Poffenbarger and C’eria Ricketts are tied for a school record of five weekly SEC Freshman of the Week awards.

Arkansas will play Samford on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena. The women’s team is back at Simmons Bank after not playing a game in North Little Rock last season. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.