Saturday’s Scrimmage Open To Fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks return to practice this week and will host the team’s second scrimmage of the spring this Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and once again fans are welcome to attend for free with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Arkansas is set for their eighth spring practice on Thursday afternoon prior to Saturday’s scrimmage. The second scrimmage of the spring will be the Hogs’ final tune up prior to the spring game on April 17. The spring game will kick off at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Fans attending the scrimmage should park in Lots 72, 73, 73A and 74 located west of the stadium or Lot 44 on the north side of the stadium. Gate 1 in the southwest corner of the stadium will be the only gate fans can enter. Only the west side of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium seating bowl will be available. All fans entering the stadium must wear a face covering and practice social distancing while inside the stadium. Concession stands on the west concourse will be open, and no outside food or drinks will be allowed. Hog Heaven will be open in the north end zone and accessible via Lot 44 and the Broyles Center lobby. All regular season stadium policies will be in place, including the clear bag policy.

Renewals for football season tickets are ongoing with the final renewal deadline set for April 23.