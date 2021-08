USA’s Sandi Morris is assisted by medics after she injured herself during the women’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday night, Pole Vaulter and former Razorback Sandi Morris gave an update on her injury suffered during the qualifying round in Tokyo.

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to check in on me over the last 36 hours.



My MRI came back with promising news – grade 2 strain to a few different muscles in my hip region. NO tears!! 🙏🏼



I am so relieved. I’m looking at about 6 week recovery & no surgery! ❤️‍🩹 — Sandi Morris, OLY🇺🇸 (@sandicheekspv) August 4, 2021

Morris’ pole broke during her first jump attempt on Monday after a rain delay. After winning a Silver medal in Rio in 2016, she was hoping to compete for gold. Monday evening Morris updates everyone with this: