Former Arkansas pole vaulter, Sandi Morris, will officially represent the United State in the Tokyo Olympic games.

Morris cleared a mark of 15-1 (4.60m) to place 3rd in the trials and qualify for her second Olympic games. She previously won a silver medal in Rio.

Current Razorback, Nastassja Campbell, finished the trials in 6th place with a height of 14-9 (4.50m).