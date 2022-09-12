FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg each earned SEC weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Sanders was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Stromberg received offensive lineman of the week recognition.

Sanders, who was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday, had a career day in Arkansas’ win over South Carolina on Saturday. The Denton, Texas, product recorded career highs in total tackles (11), including eight solo stops, tackles for loss (3.0-14) and sacks with two. Sanders tied a school single-game record (based on available stats) in forced fumbles with two while adding one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Guiding the Razorback defense against the Gamecocks, Sanders became one of two SEC defenders since 2000 to have totaled 10+ tackles with 2.0 or more sacks, two or more forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a single game. His 3.0 tackles for loss were the most in a game by a Hog defender since Bumper Pool totaled 3.0 against Texas A&M in 2020.

Stromberg anchored the Razorback offensive line after starting and playing 88 offensive snaps versus South Carolina. The Tulsa, Okla., native helped the offensive line control the line of scrimmage as the Hogs accounted for 457 total yards of offense, marking their second straight game of over 400 total yards. Stromberg was penalized zero times and cleared a path for an Arkansas rushing attack that totaled 295 yards and five touchdowns – its first five-touchdown rushing game since 2016 against Mississippi State. Additionally, Stromberg protected QB KJ Jefferson, who finished Saturday with the school’s highest single-game completion percentage (85.7 percent), 162 passing yards and one touchdown.

Sanders, Stromberg and No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) host Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on ESPN+/SECN+.