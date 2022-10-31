FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders and punter Reid Bauer have been honored by the SEC.

Sanders was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Sanders finished with 16 carries for 171 yards in a 41-27 victory over Auburn Saturday. Sanders leads the SEC in rushing. He has 156 carries for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He also has 16 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Bauer punted three times against Auburn averaging 43 yards per punt to earn SEC Special Teams Player of Week. Bauer had a 78-yard punt in the game that backed Auburn up to its own 7-yard line.