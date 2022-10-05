FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman.

It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.

“Man, it’s a tradition now,” Blair said. “Every time you get a win you’ve got to turn that jukebox on. That was a very happy moment for me because I was here two years previous before he came. And I was there through all the little problems we were having. So just getting that first SEC win for me in college was a very special moment.”

Center Ricky Stromberg also reflected back on that win after being part of Arkansas’ 0-8 SEC record his true freshman season in 2019.

“Yeah, that memory was awesome,” Stromberg said. “Like Sim, I wasn’t here the two years prior, but I was here Chad Morris’ last year and getting that win, that was like a big relief. That was the start of something. So that moment will always stick with me forever.”

Linebacker Bumper Pool had 20 tackles in the win. He too remembered the jukebox saying after the win.

“Like I said, that locker room, there’s not that many moments you have in life that are that special,” Pool said. “Especially for how hard we had worked leading up to that point. Being able to get the win, having those 20 tackles, just a great moment for myself and for the entire team and getting that ‘turn the jukebox on’ thing. Just very special. We have it in the back of our mind to get that swagger back this week and get back in there.”

Pittman also reflected back on his memory of that night when the Hogs got him his first win.

“Well, I remember finding out we hadn’t won an SEC game in a long time after the game because everybody was so excited and things of that nature,” Pittman said. “You’re right, there wasn’t hardly anybody there because of COVID. The excitement of the locker room and all those things. We played a good game. They had scored 44 I think on LSU the week before. Played a good game on defense. Made enough plays on offense to score I think it was 21. It was enough to score. It was certainly a good feeling and my first game ball and all that kind of stuff. It was exciting.”

Arkansas and Mississippi State will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Starkville and televised on the SEC Network.