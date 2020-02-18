Sam Pittman’s 2020 Razorbacks Will Get Boost From Five Grad Transfers

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Miami defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has five grad transfers added to the team for the 2020 season with each expected to play a key role.

The final piece was added Monday night when former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305, made his decision. Kelly, who played high school at Wichita (Kan.) East was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Kelly was a defensive end in high school, but has grown into a defensive tackle in college. At Clemson, Kelly was behind several future NFL first-round picks. As a junior in 2019, Kelly had nine tackles, 0.5 sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery while playing 87 snaps.

This fall, Kelly is expected to compete with senior Jonathan Marshall, sophomore Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshmen Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson as well as others for playing time.

The other grad transfers are Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238; Arkansas State defensive back Jerry Jacobs, 5-11, 205; Duke kicker AJ Reed, 5-11, 185; and Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper, 6-1, 222.

Franks will compete with senior Jack Lindsey, sophomore John Stephen Jones, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson and true freshman Malik Hornsby at quarterback. At Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Franks rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. Franks came from Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla High School and was a high four-star recruit in high school. He was just short of being ranked a five-star recruit.

Jacobs was outstanding in 2018 at Arkansas State and was off to a good start in 2019 before being injured. He played for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College for a year prior to Arkansas State. In 2019 before being injured, Jacobs had 21 tackles, 16 unassisted, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. He was from Kennesaw (Ga.) South Cobb High School. Jacobs could play safety or cornerback at Arkansas.

At Oklahoma, Draper played linebacker and the Sooners were changing coaches at his position virtually each season. He will have two years remaining at Arkansas. The former Collinsville (Okla.) High School standout was a four-star recruit. He had three tackles this past season. Arkansas’ coaches are counting on a change of scenery doing Draper some good. He will compete with junior Bumper Pool, senior Grant Morgan, senior Hayden Henry and others at linebacker for playing time.

Reed had a very good junior season at Duke. He was 15 of 18 on field goals with a long of 51 last fall. His only misses were between 40-49 yards. He was perfect on 34 point after touchdowns. Reed is expected to replace Connor Limpert this season. He was a semifinalist for the Groza Award last season. He played high school football at Prattville (Ala.) High School.

Arkansas’ Class of 2020

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer

Malik Hornsby, QB, 6-2, 175, Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, Texas

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Darin Turner, WR, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Collin Sutherland, TE, 6-5, 230, Flower Mound Marcus, Texas

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-5, 310, St. Louis Trinity Catholic, Mo.

Marcus Henderson, OL, 6-4, 305, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Ray Curry Jr., OL, 6-6, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 244, Hazen

Catrell Wallace, DL, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, DL, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Julius Coates, DL, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Jaqualin McGhee, DL, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

Andy Boykin, DL, 6-4, 301, LaGrange Troup County, Ga.

Xavier Kelly, DL, 6-4, 305, Clemson Transfer

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

JT Towers, LB, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson

Eric Thomas, LB, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4, 205, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

Levi Draper, LB, 6-1, 222, Oklahoma Transfer

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jerry Jacobs, DB, 5-11, 205, Arkansas State Transfer

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Khari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn.

AJ Reed, K, 5-11, 185, Duke Transfer

Preferred Walk-Ons

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 170, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian