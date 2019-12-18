Sam Pittman Will Get Headstart on 2020 Recruiting Class Beginning Today

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is having an early Christmas today.

Today starts the early signing period for football recruits that will extend through Friday. Each Arkansas target has a time they plan to sign at a ceremony today and Thursday, but some will send their letter of intent to Arkansas earlier. Recruits can begin officially signing today at 7 a.m. in the time zone they live.

Pittman will secure Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-5, 249, at 11 a.m. who will sign while in Cancun. Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 215, will follow at noon. Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart, 6-2. 224, signs with Arkansas at 1 p.m. at his school’s performing arts center.

Those three have been committed to Arkansas for several months. Arkansas hosted five recruits this past weekend for official visits with four expected to sign early. Memphis (Tenn.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 310, is scheduled to sign late.

Memphis Central wide receiver-safety Darin Turner, 6-4, 215, will sign early, but is waiting until Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to announce his decision. The former Arkansas commitment will choose from Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss.

As far as today, Harvey (La.) Helen Cox safety Donovan Johnson, 6-2, 180, gets it started at 9:30 a.m. He has been committed to Virginia since June 16, but the visit to Arkansas caused him to think harder about this decision. He will choose between the two schools today. He could be joined at Arkansas by his linebacker teammate Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205, who was committed to UTSA. Burrle has gained several SEC offers in recent weeks and months.

Memphis White Station offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, committed to Missouri on June 3. But since that time the Razorbacks have hired the former head coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis at Missouri. He was in Fayetteville Friday and part of Saturday then spent the remainder of the weekend in Columbia. He will choose between the Hogs and Tigers at 1:30 p.m. today.

Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181, committed to Oregon on April 29. Today at 2 p.m. he will sign with either Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon or UCLA. Slusher is likely to choose either the Hogs or Nebraska which would allow him to stay closer to home.

Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs, 5-11, 210, is signing with a school at 2:15 today. He has officially visited Oklahoma State and Maryland. He said Monday night Arkansas will still in the mix and Pittman visited him this past Thursday. Since he didn’t take an official visit to Arkansas it’s not likely the Hogs land him, but he has been to Arkansas at various times on unofficial visits.

Arkansas could also land a surprise or two today. The expectations are that between 6-8 recruits will sign with the Razorbacks this week.

Pittman hopes the early Santa Claus is good to him as he starts unwrapping some presents today.