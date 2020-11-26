Sam Pittman Talks Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE — Today is Thanksgiving and as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Tom Murphy mentioned to Sam Pittman earlier this week many Razorback fans are undoubtedly thankful for the improved football program.

Pittman talked about the things he’s thankful for as well.

“Dangit, that was pretty special right there buddy,” Pittman said. “I’m thankful to be the head coach at Arkansas. I’m thankful for my staff. I’m thankful for the fans. I mean, I’m blessed. I’m thankful to our players. My Lord, it’s been a pretty good year for me.”

Arkansas’ game this weekend has been postponed. Pittman allowed the players to go home until Sunday. Before the game was postponed, Pittman admitted earlier in the week that Thanksgiving this year as far as being with the players is different.

“The kids, if they don’t have some place to go, certainly they can go to our coach’s homes,” Pittman said. “It’s different because of COVID and the virus and all those things. As much as you want to have a heartfelt, warm Thanksgiving with your players, and all that kind of stuff, it’s very, very difficult. Everybody understands the situation.

“But when you have players over to your house, and you’re having to sit six foot apart and wear your mask the whole time, it’s not quite the feeling that Thanksgiving normally is. That’s the times that we live in, right now, and we’ll do the best with that. But we want to show our players that we love them, we care for them, and we certainly want to do that every single day, including Thanksgiving.”