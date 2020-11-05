Sam Pittman Talks Running Back Options Following “Mutual Agreement” With A’Montae Spivey

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman talked about the options he has at running back following the decision by redshirt freshman A’Montae Spivey to enter the transfer portal.

Pittman said it was a mutual decision for Spivey to leave.

“Well, I like Dominique Johnson,” Pittman said. “I do. He was third team before the mutual agreement that Spivey go to the transfer portal. He was third team there. You know we’ve got (Donte) Buckner, which would be our fourth running back. Obviously we wish we had more. We had (Josh) Oglesby but he had the injury. So I don’t feel great about our depth there, or maybe at a lot of places on our football team. But that’s why you recruit and things of that nature. I think we’ll be fine though.”

An option for Pittman if Smith or Boyd suffered a long-term injury would be sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks. He has rushed eight times for 50 yards this season.

“Yes, absolutely,” Pittman said. “He’s as good a runner as we have on the football team.”

Smith leads the team in rushing with 61 carries for 251 yards. Boyd is next with 51 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd, who has battled injuries and missed one complete game, had a big outing against Texas A&M. He rushed 18 times for a 100 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson is a true freshman. Spivey had carried the ball four times for 11 yards in limited duty. Oglesby is track standout who came out for football this season and was set to make an impact before an injury hit that will keep him out this season. Pittman was asked if Oglesby will be back in 2021?

“Oh yeah,” Pittman said. “I hope so. I mean, y’all weren’t out here I don’t think. I think COVID or whatever. But the guy’s a good running back now. I hope so. He’s on football scholarship, so I hope he is. Hopefully his injury will allow him to be back for track and/or spring ball. But he won’t be back before then.”

Oglesby is a redshirt sophomore from Katy (Texas) High School. He won awards for both football and track at Katy. Buckner is a true freshman walk-on from White Hall High School,

Arkansas has commitments from two running backs in the Class of 2021 and both are from Oklahoma. Tulsa Union’s AJ Green and Oklahoma City Carl Albert’s Javion Hunt are both capable of playing immediately.

Due to Tuesday’s election, the practice schedule this week has shifted around, but heading into today’s practice Pittman is pleased with where the team is at.

“I think the guys are doing well,” Pittman said. “I think they are in the right place mentally. Certainly this week was a little bit different because of the date. Because of the Election Day on Tuesday. We certainly encouraged all of them to go vote. Of course all of them weren’t registered to vote. But Sunday night was a long day. We got back at 2:30 (A.M) and had the evening practice and then Monday and then Tuesday off. It started a little sluggish to be honestly for yesterday’s, Wednesday’s practice. And then it really was good the last two-thirds of practice. I think they’ve had a good week and I think they’ve had a good mindset.”

Arkansas and Tennessee will kickoff at 6:30 on Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.