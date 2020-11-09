Sam Pittman Talks Positive COVID-19 Test, Coaching Plans for Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 early Monday morning and now his status for Florida on Saturday is uncertain.

Pittman took another test on Monday with the results coming back on Tuesday to see if it was a false positive. Pittman participated in his weekly Zoom conference on Monday.

“I’m feeling great,” Pittman said. “Well you know, I’m not feeling great. I’m embarrassed. I wish I wouldn’t have gotten the COVID. To be honest with you, I haven’t done anything different than what I’ve done ever since we were on test 33 and the countdown was down to 12 before the regular season. I got a call this morning at 6:30 and said that I’d tested positive.

“So I went up this morning to re-test because I feel the same as I have all year and was ready to get going with Florida. We’ll certainly continue that. That won’t be a problem with our coaching staff. I’m just disappointed. You get into coaching to coach. I’m just disappointed I’m not going to have the opportunity to do that, assuming the test wasn’t incorrect and I don’t get three negative tests in a row, which I’m hoping I do.”

Pittman explained the procedure he’s using since the positive test result.

“Exactly what goes on,” Pittman said. “Normal testing is Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, as y’all know. The results get back Monday, Wednesday, Friday a.m. Well, this morning I just had got out of the shower. It was about 6:30, and I got a call that said I tested positive. Only guy on the whole team, you know. Lucky me, you know. And I wouldn’t want it to be somebody else, either. So, I went back in this morning and I had tested, so that result will be back tomorrow morning. If it’s negative, I’ll test again Tuesday morning, result Wednesday. If it’s negative, I’ll test again Wednesday morning, result Thursday morning, and I’ll be able to go back to work and be at work Thursday by 8 or 9 o’clock in the morning.

“If any of those are positive, then I go back to Saturday, Sunday, and then 10 days ahead of that would be back to work Wednesday or Thursday of LSU week. No matter how I feel or no matter… You know. I’m asymptomatic, so no matter how I feel.”

Pittman talked about Barry Odom, who will be the interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

“Well, Barry, right now he’s basically at practice,” Pittman said. “You know I have the tone setter for practice. And then during practice I run basically all the timing of practice, and certainly oversee every drill and all those things. Barry won’t be able to do that, because he has a defense to get ready. Like today we have the good, bad and ugly tape. Kendal will work the good and bad on offense. Barry will do it on defense and Scott will do it on special teams.

“When we go out to practice, somebody on the equipment staff will run the timing of practice instead of me, and Barry will coach defense. But as far as the voice of the team and those things, that’ll be coach Odom. Certainly if I’m not able to go to Florida on Saturday, he’ll act as the head coach and he’ll do a damn fine job I’m sure.”

Pittman was asked about moving up a grad assistant or something if he isn’t able to make the trip to Gainesville.

“I don’t know,” Pittman said. “I’m not for sure that we’re going to do anything today possibly … Because the practice will be very similar to if I was there. Once I get my test results back in the morning, we may add a coach. We’ve got a couple of GA’s that we could move up. I’m not positive where that would help us to be honest with you. Because I don’t see the head coaching role for Barry being any change really whatsoever until Saturday. We’ll certainly look into that. I would like to wait and see if I’m negative in the morning and go from there.”

Pittman is obviously used to breathing and living football daily so he seemed more concerned about what he will doing during the quarantine than worried about COVID-19.

“Well, I watch a lot of film,” Pittman said. “I believe the first half of my day, up until the talks normally with Barry, I don’t know that there will be a whole lot of change. Usually I’m writing notes and watching tape and texting recruits and meeting with the coaches. Then we get to 11:30, quarter ’til noon and Barry and I go for a walk. The afternoon part of it, I do a little bit more interaction with the staff. Personal interaction and things of that nature. Maybe have some kids come up, able to visit with them. Things of that nature.

“That part of it I’ll probably just go back to looking at and reviewing more tape maybe from practice tonight and tomorrow or just trying to find something that I see, some kind of edge that we can get on offense, defense or special teams. I’ll be able to use that time probably doing that a little more.””It could get boring. Obviously, then you have the time during practice because I don’t want to Zoom during practice. I can watch it as soon as it’s over, you know what I mean? That part of it there, it could get kind of boring. I don’t know. It’s day ‘five hours’ since I found out. We’ll see. Maybe tomorrow, or next chance we get to visit, I’ll tell you what I did in the afternoon. I’ve got to find something to do, and it’ll all be about ball I’m sure.”

Arkansas and Florida will kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night and televised on ESPN.