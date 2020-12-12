Sam Pittman Talks Big Loss to Alabama, Hopes For Bowl Bid

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to Alabama 52-3 on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium when several things went wrong for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (3-7) ends the regular season on a four-game losing streak. But the loss didn’t dampen first-year head coach Sam Pittman’s desire for a bowl game.

“Well I wouldn’t have any idea why the players wouldn’t want to play,” Pittman said. “I mean one game doesn’t define the season. I mean, we got our butt kicked bad today, but that’s the only game that we did. In the regular season when you beat three SEC teams you usually have three or four wins in non-conference games. That’s six or seven wins and you go to a bowl game.

“I want to because I want to practice with this team. I want to have a few days with the younger kids. Teams that don’t go to bowl games lose a spring ball on everybody that does. And obviously if we don’t think practice is important we wouldn’t want to go to a bowl game, but we do and we want to.”

Junior wide receiver Mike Woods led the Hogs with three receptions for 43 yards. He echoed Pittman’s thoughts on a bowl game and also was pleased to get in all 10 scheduled games.

“Yeah, we’re happy that we got to play all of our games,” Woods said. “We’re happy we didn’t have many cancellations, we only had one. Props to our staff and the whole program for just keeping us safe and healthy all season.

“As far as a bowl game, of course we’re excited for a bowl game. Not too many guys in that locker room have gone to a bowl game, so we’re just excited for the next step. We’ve just got to go back to work and get ready for that game. We’ve got to get a win.”

Arkansas and Alabama was tied at 3 when DeVonta Smith returned a Reid Bauer punt 84 yards to give the Tide a 10-3 lead with 2:36 remaining in the opening quarter. Tragedy struck again with 11:50 remaining in the first half when Feleipe Franks was hit by an Alabama defender and fumbld at the Arkansas five. One play later Najee Harris scored to make it 24-3 and the rout was on. In addition, Arkansas had eight sacks in the game. All that added up to the ugliest loss of the season.

“You know early in the game I felt like we had enough time to throw the football,” Pittman said. “Evidently we weren’t sending the receivers or they weren’t getting open. And on the punt return we kicked it to the middle of the field and gave them both directions to go. We were trying to pin him on the sideline and the ball went to the middle of the field. Nobody touched him.

“That along the fumble down on the six-yard line kind of, it’s 3-3, it was momentum change for us. I thought our defense had pretty well and playing hard out there. But we gave them the ball on the six and they score on punt. Don’t turn the ball over. Now Bama got the ball, not that we just dropped it, they hit us and knocked the ball out. Some of the things that happened today were uncharacteristic for our team. And they capitalized on it.”

Pittman was asked how overwhelming the Alabama pass rush was?

“It looked pretty overwhelming to me,” Pittman said. “They got eight sacks so we were having trouble with the line games. They were running back behind the center. We were having trouble picking them up. I’ve had trouble picking them up when I was at Georgia with arguably the best line in college football.

“I thought we stayed in third and manageable pretty good in the first half, but we couldn’t convert. We have to move the pocket. We can’t, nobody can just sit back there against Alabama. We thought we could hit a little quicker throws and evidently they weren’t open. We will watch the film to figure out why we were holding the ball.”

Running back Trelon Smith rushed 19 times for 69 yards and caught one pass for 24. He talked about the Alabama defense.

“I feel like Alabama did a good job of being disciplined, fundamentally sound and they weren’t trying to do too much,” Smith said. “Everybody was playing their part. The run game today wasn’t what I wanted it to be, and it’s mainly because Alabama did a good job of just handling their business and just doing what they’ve got to do and not doing too much, if you understand what I’m trying to say.”

Smith also was asked about the Tide being able to sack the Hog quarterbacks eight times?

“Like I said, we did a bad job today of capitalizing on blitzes, picking up the blitz and seeing where they were coming from,” Smith said. “I just tip my hat to Alabama. They came out there and did what they were supposed to as far as defense. We weren’t on our Ps and Qs. We were missing blocks, letting them slip through, and you know, we’ve got to capitalize on things like that.”

Also count Smith among those hoping for a bowl invite.

“I’m excited,” Smith said. “We’re excited. Can’t wait to attend the bowl game, and our goal is to finish strong. Yeah, we lost three games in a row, but that doesn’t define us as a team. We’re just planning on going back to practice, coming up with a game plan and being ready for the bowl game and playing against whoever that is.”

Linebacker Bumper Pool led the Hogs with 13 tackles on Saturday. Like the others, he hopes a bowl game is in Arkansas’ future following a season that was challeging due to COVID.

“This season was probably just the toughest mentally,” Pool said. “There was so much uncertainty going into this season. We didn’t know if we were having a season in the middle of the summer. And for everything to work out and get to play 10 games, especially for the seniors, was amazing. I thought our coaches handled it just about perfect. Was so proud of their leadership, and the steps that this team has taken from last year to this year has been huge, especially with all of the lost time that we’ve had. Getting to go to a bowl game, I’ve never been. So, that’s so exciting. I’m excited to continue to build on something because I feel like we have something rolling and very excited about it.”

Pool said if the Hogs get to a bowl the credit goes to one person.

“I was talking with our strength coach about it and he was like we can continue to build using these practices, instead of just having that time off,” Pool said. “It’s huge for our growing program. We love playing football here. If we get another opportunity to play, we want to play, and I think Coach Pittman has kind of put that in our minds. His leadership is the reason that the culture is changing. It’s all credit to him.”

Safety Jalen Catalon added 10 tackles and had an interception called back due to a targeting call on another Razorback defender. He too likes the idea of going bowling.

“I think it’s a great experience, especially for the seniors who’ve been through so much in their years here,” Catalon said. “For them to end their senior year going to a bowl game, and competing in one, and winning one would be a great way to cap off everything for sure. Coach Pittman stressed to us that we got a bowl game because he says we deserve it. I feel like we do too, you know? Although our record may not look like it, just the way we competed this year against one of the toughest schedules there is.”

Arkansas will now await word on a bowl game. One bit of bad news on Saturday was what appeared to be a knee injury to KJ Jefferson forcing him to leave the game.

“KJ, I just was in the locker room,” Pittman said. “I don’t know exactly. It’s something to do with his knee, but I don’t know how bad it is or if it’s not at all. Obviously there’s something there, whether it be some type of strain or not, I’m not positive. He’s going to get an MRI and we’ll figure it out.”

Pittman then explained what’s next for the Hogs.

“We have finals,” Pittman said. “Most of the fellas are done by Wednesday, so we’re going to practice on Thursday and Friday. I’m not positive about Saturday yet. Probably just Thursday and Friday. Then we’ll practice three times the next week. We’ll probably get in nine, possibly 10 practices before the bowl, obviously depending on which bowl we get – whether it’s the 31st or the 30th or whenever that is. But I’m going to give them off – not off, but academically… We’re making a huge push academically even as fast as tomorrow and then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. We’re going to kind of not practice on signing day, try to wrap up the kids we’re trying to sign on Wednesday.”