FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman during part of the ‘One Razorback Roadshow’ provided an update on sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo.

McAdoo was injured in a two-car rollover automobile accident on May 1 near the tunnel on I-49. He’s still in the hospital, but Sam Pittman joined 1037.The Buzz and Drive Time host Randy Rainwater to provide an update.

Pittman noted that McAdoo was doing a lot better and could be home in Clarendon on Friday. He pointed out that McAdoo still has a lot of work to do, but Pittman expressed confidence he can and will do it. At this point, Pittman is more concerned about McAdoo’s health than any football status.

Pittman did say that McAdoo playing in 2023 was probably not in the cards at this point.