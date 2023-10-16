FAYETTEVILLE — On Monday Sam Pittman provided some injury updates on the Razorbacks many of which missed the Alabama game.

Pittman provided an update on running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders in this story on Pig Trail Nation and Hogville. Several other updates were provided by Pittman including linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul.

“Hopefully he’s going to practice today as well,” Pittman said. “Him and (Jaylon) Braxton. Now, we’ll see, but hopefully they’ll be able to.”

Paul is second on the team with 37 tackles, including 17 solo, and has one sack as well as a pass breakup. Braxton is a true freshman cornerback who has worked his way into the starting lineup. He has 12 tackles including seven solo. Pittman was also asked about the status of defensive tackle Cam Ball and cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern.

“I think Cam’s got a chance this week,” Pittman said. “I don’t know the percentile on that. But he has a chance. Nudie, I have no idea to be honest with you.”

Pittman went into more detail on what is going on at cornerback with McGlothern and Braxton having both been injured then Kee’yon Stewart getting banged up against the Tide.

“I think we’re going to get Braxton back,” Pittman said. “So that’s going to help us tremendously. I think Kee’yon’s going to be fine. Obviously moving Snaxx (Lorando Johnson) out there, he had a nice game. Who am I missing? Jaheim (Singletary) will be back. So if Braxton comes back, I think we’re going to be fine at corner no matter how Nudie feels or not. Obviously we’d like to have him back but we’ll just have to wait and see there.”

Arkansas will host Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.