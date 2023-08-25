FAYETTEVILLE — Following Thursday’s practice, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman provided an update on sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo.

McAdoo, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, was injured in an automobile accident May 1. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a wide receiver from Clarendon, but moved to cornerback midway through the 2022 season. He played in nine games with four starts. McAdoo finished with 30 tackles, 20 solo, one for loss, a sack, two interceptions and four passes defended. He also blocked a punt against Liberty that resulted in a safety.

“You never want to take a guy that’s you know, three months ahead of him,” Pittman said. “But if I was sitting here, he needs some physical development. You know, I had a long talk with him yesterday. He’s 193. Did you know he came in at 170-something? He looked frail to me a little bit yesterday because he was 204 before he had his accident. But he is doing really well. We want him to… He’s coming every day now. We want him to coach, help us coach as a student-coach, until he gets his physicality back. And then we’ll figure out what happens after that.”

Pittman was asked how McAdoo is handling not playing this season mentally?

“I love him,” Pittman said. “I think he’s doing really good. I do. I think… We had a long talk, he’ll have to tell you and I’m sure he’ll be more than happy to talk to you, but I think the start of camp crushed him. Because he wasn’t able to be out there with the team and all those things. I think he’s doing… Well, the conversations… I talked to him for 45 minutes yesterday and (based on) that conversation, I think he’s in good spirits. He’s a Christian young kid. He believes there’s a reason for everything and he’s going to make the best of his situation and we’ll get his strength back totally and see what happens.”

His success and versatility weren’t surprising to recruiting observers. He was a four-star prospect in high school. As a senior, he completed 7-of-19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Rushed 82 times for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 34 passes for 617 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, McAdoo added 58 tackles, two for loss, one interception and returned a recovered fumble 88 yards for a touchdown.