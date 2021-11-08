Sam Pittman previews LSU, talks contract negotiations and Larry the Bowling Ball

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman breaks down the Razorbacks’ upcoming matchup against LSU on Saturday.

The head hog also touched on what it means to be bowl eligible and how it effects his contract. Pittman shared a funny anecdote between him and Arkansas Athletic Director, Hunter Yurachek, during their initial negotiations.

And finally, Pittman shares where the now famous “Larry the Bowling Ball” originated. You can hear all that and more in Monday’s full press conference.