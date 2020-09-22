Sam Pittman Preparing For His Opener as Head Coach of Razorbacks

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman will make his head coaching debut at the University of Arkansas on Saturday against a familiar foe.

Pittman was at Georgia the past four years before accepting the head coaching job with the Hogs. He was the offensive line coach at Arkansas for the three years prior to heading to Georgia. His team will enter a big underdog to the No. 4 team in the nation. Pittman was asked if his team will be motivated by being such a big underdog?

“It’s the first game with a new coach, new players,” Pittman said. “We shouldn’t need anything extra to motivate us. Kirby Smart I can promise you is preparing for us as hard as he would Alabama. That’s his makeup. Very, very outstanding coach and he’ll have his team prepared to the max regardless of what the point spread line is. If we need motivation, it won’t come from anybody’s comments. It’ll come from inside.”

Pittman admitted he is nervous heading into this contest which will mark the first time he has been a head coach since 1993 at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say I was nervous, you know,” Pittman said. “But I was nervous when I was an O-line coach, too. Nervousness comes from just making sure that you’re prepared every way you can possibly be. A guy that’s not nervous probably won’t be quite as prepared as he needs to be. It being against Georgia, never in my wildest dreams when I took the job did I think Georgia would be the first opponent, but it is. I want to say this, I am very, very thankful and grateful to have had the opportunity to coach at Georgia and coach under Kirby Smart. I learned a lot and he was very, very good to me.

“When I was a kid, I graduated in 1980 and that’s the year that Georgia won a national championship and there was always something there about Georgia. Then when Kirby gave the opportunity to go there and coach there for four years, it was an incredible experience for me and without that I wouldn’t be the head coach here at Arkansas, nor Mel Tucker at Michigan State. So forever grateful for that. However, am I nervous? Yes. Why? Because they are really good. They’re an outstanding football team. They’re big and run to the football and they’ll knock you off the ball. On both sides of the line of scrimmage, they’re probably as good as any team we’ll play this year. It’s going to be a physical football game and you’re always concerned when you know it’s going to be a smash-mouth game. Are you ready for that yet? Certainly we’ll find out.”

Pittman was asked if the team has gotten everything accomplished it set out to get when practice started?

“I don’t know if it’s any better than what we thought we might get, and a big reason for that has been COVID,” Pittman said. “It’s hard to get continuity, and things of that nature, with quarantine and COVID and all these type things. If it wasn’t for that, I think we’d be right on schedule. But we’re not the only team in the country affected by that. Everybody is. I think we’re probably about as far along as we can possibly be in our situation.”

Many coaches have special pregame rituals or extra emotions they have. Pittman isn’t sure about that as far as he’s concerned.

“Naw, I really don’t know what the emotions will be,” Pittman said. “I’m really looking forward to running out there with the football team, I know that, because we’ve got a lot of work still yet to do, but by Saturday I feel like we’ll be ready to go out there and play hard and see what happens. I really don’t know who it’ll be. My family will be here. It’ll be kind of a neat deal. I’ll be the coach at Arkansas. It’ll be a heck of a day.”

Since he and assistant Scott Fountain both came over from Georgia does that provide any benefit for Arkansas as far as knowing the opponent’s tendencies?

“I think it would help us a little bit more on offense, understanding what they’re trying to do on defense, simply because Kirby and Dan Lanning have been there,” Pittman said. “They were there last year, so we would anticipate because they had so much success, that they’ll just do what they’ve been doing. On offense, it would be a little harder because it’s a new coordinator. On special teams it would be the same, because it’s a new special teams coordinator. We obviously know their talent. We’ve talked a lot about how good their talent is, but it would be a little bit easier to know at least where they’re lined up on defense. Now, blocking them and running by them would be the problem that we would have.”

The kickoff will be at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium and televised on the SEC Network.