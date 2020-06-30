Sam Pittman Pleased With Addition of OU Transfer Jaqualyn Crawford

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Rockdale (Texas) High School four-star wide receiver Jaqualyn Crawford announced Friday he’s transferring to the University of Arkansas from Oklahoma to play his final two seasons.

Sam Pittman talked about the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Crawford on Tuesday and explained his scholarship situation. Arkansas has used all 25 of its allotted scholarships for the Class of 2020.

“Yeah, he just pushes forward to next season,” Pittman said. “So he’ll count in the count for next year. Yeah, we’re full so we’d have to push them forward.”

Pittman also talked about the type player he is getting with Crawford.

“Very dynamic slot,”” Pittman said. “A receiver who you go back and watch his tape, he was electric in high school and obviously contacted us. I think we finished second on him two years ago or whatever it was. I like him. He has a great momma. He’s got a lot of speed and I think he’s going to be a dynamic slot for us, I really do. We’re really excited about getting him in here.”

Crawford was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp and officially visited Fayetteville the weekend of Dec. 16, 2017. At Rockdale, Crawford recorded over 150 receptions, 2,500 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 18 TDs and tallied over 500 return yards during his career.

He gives Arkansas 13 players so far in the Class of 2021.