Sam Pittman, New O-Line Hire and Steve Caldwell do In-Home Visit with Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ new head coach Sam Pittman and two assistants were in Jonesboro tonight to see Jashaud Stewart.

Stewart, 6-2, 224, committed to Arkansas on March 9. He tweeted about the visit afterward.

Pittman was joined by his new offensive line coach hire Brad Davis and Steve Caldwell. A family member said Pittman went over the list of possible defensive coordinators and how they were big-time coaches.

As a senior, Stewart helped Jonesboro to an 8-4 record. He finished with 114 tackles, including 85 solo, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two recovered ones.

The family member said the visit “went great.” Stewart will take his official visit to Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend. The early signing period is set for Dec. 18-20 and then the late one begins on Feb. 5. Stewart will sign with the Hogs on the first day of the early signing period.

Stewart is one of three in-state prospects committed to Arkansas in the Class of 2020. The others are Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll and Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace. Arkansas is also likely to turn its attention to Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell who is committed to North Carolina.

As far as Davis, he has been at Missouri the past two seasons. He was a graduate assistant offensive line coach working with Pittman at North Carolina in 2008.

Davis was an offensive guard at Oklahoma and graduated in 2003. Davis, 37, is a Baton Rouge (La.) native.

In addition to Missouri, Davis has coached at Florida, North Texas, East Carolina, James Madison and Portland State. In addition to North Carolina, he was a grad assistant at Texas A&M.

Brad Davis’ Profile.