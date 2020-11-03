Sam Pittman Likes How Julius Coates Played Against Aggies, Not Happy With Team’s Tackling

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman provided a review of some things from the game this past Saturday that he saw on tape.

Pittman praised the play of junior defensive end Julius Coates, but wasn’t happy with at least one aspect of the defense.

“We didn’t tackle well,” Pittman said. “Third down, we had some MA’s, some missed assignments on some coverages. We got baited a couple of times in the deep third at corner that we saw on tape.

“I did think that our D-line played better than what I was thinking during the game. I thought Julius Coates had his best game. And of course Jon Marshall is a guy that we certainly can count on. But as the game wore on, I thought our tackling was worse. We missed too many tackles.”

On the other side of the ball, Pittman is still looking for better execution in the red zone.

“On offense, obviously we left too many points out there,” Pittman said. “We have to win first down. We get behind the sticks, and we have a hard time converting first downs at that point.

“Certainly our red zone offense was not up to standard, and we’ve got to score seven instead of attempting three when we get down close and get in field goal range.”

Pittman did praise the offense for its fast start at Texas A&M scoring a touchdown on the opening drive.

“The first things we do at practice, regardless of whatever it may be, we have really emphasized, ‘Alright, so we’re starting. We’re going to start on Saturday,’” Pittman said. “It was one of our team goals to start fast. Start fast. Start fast. That did not necessarily mean just to the offense. Our defense got them off the field and we went down and scored immediately.

“It’s like if you’re boxing, and I don’t know much about boxing, but I’ve been in a few fights in my day, but I know you probably want to throw the first punch. You ain’t got to show a guy how tough you are and take a few shots. You probably ought to throw the first punch and we talked about that. I don’t know if we did or not, but I do know that was our mentality going into the game. We have fastball starts every day – not every day – but on Tuesdays and Wednesdays we emphasize our individual because it’s the beginning, we emphasize our ball security because it’s the beginning of practice. We emphasize stretch because it’s the beginning of practice. But what we’ve done in pre-game is we’ve gone faster. We haven’t changed it, but it’s a more physical pre-game than what we’ve done. So we’re going to try the same things and see if it works this week.”

Pittman was also pleased with senior running back Rakeem Boyd who rushed for 100 yards and had a touchdown in the game. It was by far his best outing of the season as he has battled injuries.

“I think he did (have a good game),” Pittman said. “There was a lot of holes there, too. Our offensive line did a nice job. Trelon Smith came in and he ran hard. I think Rakeem is just going to get better and better each week, I do. He’s healthy now. He knows he can make more people miss, you know, in open space, and I think he’s going to concentrate on some of that and get better. I loved his attitude and how hard he ran, and I think he’ll even get better now that I believe he’s healthy.”

Senior defensive end Dorian Gerald played for the first time since the season opener. Pittman was pleased to get him back.

“Dorian, I’m not going to tell you that – I talked to him last night and he was very, very happy that he played,” Pittman said. “I’m not going to tell you that I felt like he was 100 percent ready to play, but who is when are you in Game 5? I’m glad that he was glad that he played. Because I think that it gave him some confidence, and I think it’ll help for this week. Certainly, we’re gonna watch him today. We did yesterday and of course Wednesday to see where he is physically. But I was glad he played. I don’t think he played like he was full speed, but I was glad he got the opportunity to play.”

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool, who missed the Ole Miss game with two broken ribs, played well against the Aggies.

“Bump, I thought he flew around to the ball,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to get him a little deeper in coverages at times. We bit a little bit up on some play actions and things of that nature, but he came out of the game well. I was glad to have him back. He’s a good football player and a great kid. We need guys like that on our football team. We need Bumper Pool, and I’m glad he was back.”

Arkansas will host Tennessee on Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.