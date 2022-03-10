FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman talked spring football on Thursday as the Hogs will hit the field Sunday afternoon, but he also touched on some recruiting concerning the Class of 2022.

Pittman talked about how many scholarships the Hogs have remaining in 2022 following the signing of Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck.

“Yeah, I know exactly how I’d like to use them,” Pittman said. “I’d like to sign a couple more D-lineman and a wide receiver. And we’ll see what happens. Somebody pops up in the portal where we just go, ‘Hey, we can’t pass him up,’ then we would do that, as well. But the plan is two D-linemen and a wideout.”

Pittman also praised the addition of Domineck. He officially visited Arkansas last weekend and the Hogs landed him on Tuesday. At Georgia Tech in 2021, Domineck had 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one he returned for a touchdown.

“Well, I hope some pass rushing ability,” Pittman said. “We still have three scholarships left, so we’re not done yet. But we’re excited to get him. Came in, he was 6-3, right at 247 when he came in on campus. He can run. What he’s done is… You know, he was under recruited out of high school because he weighed about 210 coming out of high school. But he’s really powerful with his hands. He can run. He plays really hard. I thought when I watched his tape that he fit in with us because he’ll chase the ball and play extremely hard.

‘I said pass-rusher, obviously. You’ll have to play the game regardless of whether they throw the ball or run it. I like him as an addition, as well as getting Landon Jackson at that position, as well.”

Pittman had five scholarship transfers enroll at midterm. He talked about wide receiver Jaden Haselwood from Oklahoma, safety Latavious Brini from Georgia, defensive end Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU and linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama.

“Drew Sanders at Mike or Will is going to be a really good player for us from what we’ve seen athletically,” Pittman said. “Landon Jackson, we haven’t seen quite as much from him. Certainly just because of the injury. Dwight McGlothern, he’s done well. He’ll play corner for us. Brini is going to be a combination player for us. Maybe a weakside safety or nickel. I think in his recruiting he wanted to play both. Certainly we’ll look at him at both positions. Jaden Haselwood has done well. He’s healthy and moving well. I believe that’s the last one that was five.”

Does Sanders look like a Day 1 starter?

“He looks like it,” Pittman said. “Yes. He can run, he’s big. He hasn’t hit anybody yet, but he did at his other school. Yeah, he looks good.”

In addition to the transfers, Arkansas enrolled 18 freshmen at midterm. Some of them jumped out to Pittman during the offseason work.

“I like the group,” Pittman said. “They are blue-collar, hard-working kids. I’ve really been impressed with those guys. I think E’Marion Harrison, (Andrew) Chamblee and (Eli) Henderson – I think Cody (Kennedy) really hit the jackpot with that group. I really, really like them. To be honest with you, (linebacker Jordan) Crook has been as impressive as can be for a young guy. Hard-working kid. (Defensive lineman JJ) Hollingsworth has worked hard. I like the two DBs we have in with (Jaylen) Lewis and (Anthony) Brown. So there are a lot of guys. I’m sure I’m missing them. Oh, I’ll tell you what. (Running back) Rashod Dubinion has been really good.

“(Wide receiver) Quincey McAdoo, a little knee surgery. Not lengthy but probably will miss the first week of spring ball. I’m sorry I’m missing guys, looking up on my board to see I’m not leaving out someone who is deserving because certainly they’ve done a nice job. (Linebacker) Mani Powell is hurt coming off surgery. So we won’t see quite as much as we want to there. I think as far as the freshmen go we’ve been really, really pleased with them.”

Arkansas has signed 26 players now in 2022.