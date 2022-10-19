FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Sam Pittman said there’s several seniors on the team he wants back in 2023 and also provided updates on Dominique Johnson as well as Taurean Carter.

Pittman was asked how many of the current seniors he would like to return in 2023 for a fifth year and mentioned some names.

“There’s a bunch of them,” Pittman said. “I’m going to guess somewhere around six to eight that we would ask to come back. One of them being DayDay Bishop, who’s not playing right now. Obviously (Jalen) Catalon would be in that, because he’s going to graduate, that would be another one that’s not playing right now. Then we have several, a lot of them on the d-line that we certainly would like to have back. Yeah, I’d say that number would be around…it might be a little higher than that, but at least six to eight,”

As far as Catalon, Pittman said he talked to him recently about his status for next year.

“Yeah, I don’t really know,” Pittman said. “I don’t think he’s decided what he wants to do, yet. I don’t think he’s really made the decision of what he wants to do. I did talk, speak with him yesterday.”

Taurean Carter

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Taurean Carter was injured on April 16 at a spring scrimmage. He hasn’t played this season, but Pittman is still hopeful of seeing him on the field this season.

“On Taurean Carter, we probably would be fortunate to get him back somewhere around the last two regular season games,” Pittman said. “Two… maybe it’s late as the bowl game. I definitely think we’ll get him back if we qualify for a bowl. I think we will get him back then. But we’re trying to press toward maybe the last couple of games of the year. We’ll see how that works, but that would be probably the earliest.”

Dominique Johnson

Last season, running back Dominique Johnson was very successful. He rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries. He played in 13 games with six starts, but was injured in the Outback Bowl. This season, Johnson has eight carries for 43 yards in four games. He missed the beginning of the season with an injury, but is he still hurt?

“No, he’s 100%,” Pittman said. “You know, it’s just a situation where while he was out the other guys got better. We’re very, very confident in him. We’re confident in Dominique, but right now he’s in a depth chart battle, and we’re very pleased with how AJ (Green) has improved and certainly the addition of R-Dub (Rashod Dubinion).”

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders leads the SEC with 870 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries. He has also caught 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Green has rushed 45 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns while also grabbing two passes for 45 yards. Dubinion has carried 29 times for 108 yards and one touchdown while catching six passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas has a bye week, but will face Auburn on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network.