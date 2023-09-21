FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has played LSU six times with Sam Pittman coaching the Hogs including three as head coach.

The Hogs are 3-3 in those six games. On a cold night in Razorback Stadium Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, Bret Bielema got his first SEC win as head coach at Arkansas. Arkansas defeated LSU 17-0 with Pittman’s offensive line having a good game.

In 2015, the Hog traveled to Baton Rouge for a Saturday, Nov. 14 night game in Tiger Stadium. Arkansas won the game 31-14. That was the last time Arkansas beat LSU until Pittman returned to become head coach. Bielema went 0-2 against LSU after Bielema left. Chad Morris was 0-1 against LSU and then Barry Lunney Jr, serving as interim head coach, was 0-1.

In Pittman’s first year as head coach in 2020, LSU defeated the Hogs 27-24 in Faytteville on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Hogs finally got the Golden Boot back on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 when they downed LSU 16-13 in overtime in Baton Rouge.

Last year, LSU returned to Razorback Stadium and escaped with a 13-10 victory when the Hogs didn’t have quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Both teams enter Saturday night’s game with a record of 2-1. LSU enters the game ranked No. 12 while the Hogs are coming off a 38-31 loss to BYU. Pittman knows the Hogs will have their hands full with the Tigers.

“It hadn’t been,” Pittman said. “I just think this is as good a team that we’re going to play. I know A&M is good, I know Ole Miss is good, I mean hell they’re good. Alabama is good. But, I think this will define a little bit where we’re at. How we go Saturday night. We just got to prepare really hard for it. We’ve got a good football team, they do to. But if we get prepared, it’ll be a hell of a game.”

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was a big issue for Mississippi State last week catching 13 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught 24 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns this season. Arkansas played five cornerbacks against BYU. They had Dwight McGlothern, Lorando Johnson, Jaylon Braxton, Kee’yon Stewart and Jaheim Singletary.

“Wasn’t that incredible?,” Pittman said. “He’s really good. Who we started is how they played during the week. We decided to go with Braxton and Snaxx, because Tuesday was not a great practice out there at corner, so we switched it up a little bit. However, [Singletary] played the best of the corners.

“We’re still…Nudie with the turf toe, that’s been a hold-back a little bit. I anticipate him being healthy this week. He’s going back to Louisiana. He played at LSU. We think all five of them can play. There’s obviously a pecking order of who can play better than the other. The other night it was just simply we didn’t practice very good and Braxton did and that’s where he went in. I don’t know that we can play all five of them, to be honest with you, in a particular game.

One key for the Hogs is cut down the number of penalties. They had 14 for 125 yards last week in the loss to BYU.

“I think penalties come different in each game,” Pittman said. “I do. You know, you have different officials too. But penalties are lazy feet. Sometimes they come because you’re wanting to have so much success that you strain or you hold on too long. So certainly we are working to try to clean that up and I believe that we will.”

The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night and televised on ESPN.