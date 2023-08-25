FAYETTEVILLE — Since the transfer portal came into existence Sam Pittman and the Hogs have used it to their advantage.

They have had some good players leave, but have been very successful bringing in plenty of impact transfers. In past seasons such transfers as quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers, defensive end Jordan Domineck, linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive lineman John Ridgeway among many others have played key roles for Arkansas.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern and defensive end Landon Jackson both came from LSU prior to last season and are back this year. The Hogs have 17 new scholarship transfers from the portal on campus and all have a chance to make a big contribution. On Thursday Pittman talked about how the Hogs go about scouting and recruiting transfers.

“I think in our transfer portal evaluation, a lot of it relies on where they’re transferring from,” Pittman said. “We want to call and talk to as many folks as we can from the school that he’s transferring from. Obviously, character becomes the No. 1 concern. We’ve already evaluated, but there’s some instances where we take a guy from the portal that hasn’t played a lot of ball. We very rarely have had success doing that to be honest with you. We have to see them on tape. We don’t really care what level. There’s concern about who they’re playing against.

“But we go back and research if we’ve seen any 40 times. We go back and research how many times they’ve been hurt. Are they coming in with an injury? Then we try to find out as much as we possibly can about character. Obviously, we go from our boards to needs and then we rank our needs and rank the guys coming in. However they rank on our needs, that’s how we bring them in: First, second, third, fourth… Then, to be perfectly honest with you, we try to find out if they’re looking for an NIL deal, if they’re looking for a team. If they’re looking for just an NIL deal, a lot of times we don’t have great success with those guys. But if they’re looking for some NIL and things of that nature, not necessarily the highest bidder, we do real well with those guys.”

Pittman also talked what the conversation is like talking to the coach where the transfer is coming from.

“Well some of them you say, ‘Hey, he left because’ and you go, ‘Oh, okay, we can’t get that on our team,'” Pittman said. “Sometimes they’ll say, ‘Well… We’ve had a guy or two started for them and then for whatever (reason), didn’t have a good second half of the season, whatever.’ Lost his aggressiveness at practice, whatever it may be. Do we feel like with our coaching staff, do we feel like we can get him back to what we saw on tape? Or is he going to come in and be that kind of a guy?

“People call us all the time about our guys that transfer and if they transfer the right way, we never have anything but good things to say about them. We’re truthful about the ability, which we need to be, but character-wise and all that, if they do it the right way, we certainly… We’ve never said anything negative about any of our guys that transferred. It’s just been simply, most of them it’s been because they want to go play somewhere and they don’t see a light on the depth chart here. Most of them. And really it’s kind of that way with some other schools, too. You can get a guy like, let’s say Jaheim Singletary, that is really a good player, but he’s not locked down on the depth chart at some schools and things of that nature. That’s a little bit of… Yeah, it is a difficult conversation, but it’s one you have to have because you cannot afford to take a character issue.”

Has the communication between coaches gotten better because of this?

“In a lot of cases, there’s no communication, and the guy’s gone,” Pittman said. “Most of the time when a guy comes in and says ‘I’m going to the portal,’ they know where they’re going. But in our case, I really believe that they get in the portal, Brian Overton tells us they’re in the portal, we watch the tape, we do this and then we call whomever it is to try to get to know them. But I think it’s just like anything else. You take mine, I’ll take yours. Different teams have different needs, immediate needs or help depth-wise needs. I’ve got enemies out there. I don’t think I have a whole lot of enemies in the coaching business, and they’re willing to talk to us. And we certainly are (with) them. We want to help our kids if they decide to leave.”

Any of those enemies in the SEC?

“No,” Pittman said. “Usually, I’m not talking about the SEC… Well, now I’ve called Kirby (Smart). No. That doesn’t happen. I’m talking about (Isaac) TeSlaa (Hillsdale College). I’m talking about guys from, you know, like Keivie Rose (Louisiana Tech) and things like that. There ain’t a whole lot of conversation going on there.”

Pittman was asked if he has talked to the transfers about the rigors or neutral site games and the such? Though not a neutral field the Hogs will play home opener at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium and a designated home game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this season.

“That’s a good question,” Pittman said. “We really haven’t. I believe our DII guys, that’s the two wideouts, and they’ve been here since January you know. I think they’re excited about going into new venues and having a lot of people there and all those type things. But, I’ve asked them both about the differences you know, and obviously just on a bigger scale. More people, more help, more trainers, more food. All that kind of stuff. But I think they’re ready for the challenge. You know they were really, really good Division II players. And I think they’re excited to see what this is all about, but they’ve practiced so many times against SEC-type players that I think they’re going to be just fine. But they’re really excited.”

Former transfers who are now scholarship players at Arkansas this season.

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 230, R-Jr, North Carolina

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 220, *R-Sr, USF

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-4, 201, R-Sr, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 216, Sr, Hillsdale College (Mich.)

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 195, R-Sr, Bowling Green

Var’keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 242, R-So, North Texas

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 247, Sr, Louisville

Nathan Bax, TE, 6-4, 250, *R-Sr, Illinois State

Ty’Kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 326, Sr., Charlotte

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 348, R-Jr, Florida

Keivie Rose, DL, 6-3, 303, R-Sr, Louisiana Tech

Landon Jackson, DL, 6-7, 281, Jr, LSU

Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr,, DL, 6-4, 351, R-Sr, Maryland

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 281, *R-Sr, Missouri

John Morgan III, DE, 6-2, 270, *R-Sr, Pitt

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 240, R-Jr, Cincinnati

Antonio Grier Jr, LB, 6-1, 230, *R-Sr, USF

Kee’yon Stewart, CB, 6-0, 185, R-Sr, TCU

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 187, R-Fr, Georgia

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 210, *Sr, Baylor

Dwight McGlothern, CB, 6-2, 188, Sr, LSU

Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson, DB, 6-0, 193, R-Jr, Baylor