Sam Pittman Hires Former Arkansas State, Houston D-Coordinator Joe Cauthen as Defensive Analyst

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by FootballScoop.com, Arkansas has hired former University of Houston and Arkansas State defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen as an analyst on defense.

Cauthen has vast experience coaching at various stops in Texas as well as at Arkansas State from 2014-18 where he also coached linebackers in addition to coordinating the defense.

Cauthen has 30 years coaching experience, including 24 at the collegiate level. At Arkansas State, Cauthen implemented an attacking, aggressive style of defense that forced vast turnovers which is something that fits Barry Odom’s style completely.

According to his profile page at Houston, under Cauthen’s direction, the Red Wolves ranked among the top 21 teams in the nation each of the last four seasons in defensive touchdowns with 22 total over that span. The 2015 campaign saw A-State’s defense record an FBS-high eight touchdowns, while also leading the country in interceptions with a school FBS-era-record 26. During Cauthen’s time at Arkansas State, the Red Wolves totaled 79 interceptions, the seventh-best total nationally in that span.

His attacking defense has been a menace behind the line as Arkansas State had at least five tackles for loss in 39 of its last 42 games and has ranked in the top 25 nationally in each of the last three seasons in TFLs including 13th in 2018.

The 2018 season saw Arkansas State as one of the toughest defenses in the air, finishing the season 11th nationally in passing defense, allowing only 177.8 passing yards per game.

Not only did A-State’s defense rank 21st in the country in defensive touchdowns in 2017, the Red Wolves’ also finished among the top teams in the country in tackles for loss (No. 6), 4th down conversion percentage defense (No. 9), sacks (No. 19), 3rd down conversion percentage defense (No. 21), fumbles recovered (No. 27), turnovers gained (No. 29), passes intercepted (No. 32), 1st downs defense (No. 32), rushing defense (No. 33), team passing efficiency defense (No. 40) and red zone defense (No. 42).

Cauthen is from Jacksonville, Texas, and attended Stephen F. Austin where he graduated in 1990.