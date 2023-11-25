FAYETTEVILLE — In what may very well have been quarterback KJ Jefferson’s last game at Arkansas he was injured early following a 22-yard run.

When Jefferson went out of the game Arkansas’ fans got what many had asked for and that was a look at Jacolby Criswell. The talented Criswell ended up doing what Jefferson had to do most of the season and that was get up from brutal hits and run for his life most of the time. Sam Pittman talked about Jefferson and Criswell after the game.

“KJ hyperextended his knee,” Pittman said. “I don’t think it’s going to be bad. Matter of fact, he was trying to come back. We gave him until halftime. He was not going to be full speed. I didn’t want to put him back out there at that point. He said he wasn’t able to go but he certainly tried to go.

“Jacolby, he’s tough. I thought he played extremely hard but he just didn’t have any time to throw the football. None. Nor did KJ for that matter. We got beat upfront. Oline, gave up the sack by a running back. He gave up a sack on an empty protection to Jacolby himself. He never had any time to throw the football. It’d be hard to judge his performance but you could say he was tough and very gritty.”

Is there anything Criswell can gain from this game and carry into next year?

“You saw that he’s a competitor,” Pittman said. “So, he’s athletic and things of that nature and tough. I thought he did a nice job leading the team. Obviously, in the fourth quarter he led us down to a couple touchdowns. Nice touchdown pass, but it’s really hard to judge him other than his character and his toughness to continue to get up and play.”

Criswell was 12-of-20 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times as well. He ran the ball 15 times. But no matter who is the quarterback next season, what is Pittman planning to do to fix the offensive line?

“Well, you’ve got to go in the portal,” Pittman said. “I look back at Auburn coming in here, I think 4 of their 5 were from the portal and I think 7 of their top-8 o-linemen were transfers. There’s an opportunity to do that, and we’ve got to get better with the ones that we have here, as well.

“You don’t have to be a football coach to know that we need help, so we have to go and address that and that will be our no. 1 place to address because without that you really can’t have a lot of success offensively, and with that you can have a whole bunch of success. We’ve got to get it fixed, and that’s nothing negative about the kids we have, we just have to get that one fixed. I think everybody knows that.”

Pittman and the Hogs got a great start to fixing the offensive line issues from the portal when they landed Michigan State offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, 6-5, 315. He chose Arkansas over a long list of national powers after he entered the transfer portal. He was present for the 48-10 drubbing Arkansas took from Auburn and obviously saw the need for him and chance to play.

Without fixing the offensive line Pittman is going to find himself in a similar fix next season. Who would have thought in Year 4 Arkansas’ top issue would be the offensive line? Pittman was the best offensive line coach in the nation and no one figured his team would struggle like they have in his fourth season as head coach. But they have and fixing it has to include any and all options.

Some reports have Pittman hiring an offensive coordinator this week. Here’s four names on Hogville.net this past Thursday. It obviously won’t be Kenny Guiton, but Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner and the others would be great gets as well as plenty not on that list. Guiton gave it a great shot for the final four games with the Hogs winning two of them. He’s an outstanding wide receiver’s coach and person, but will he stay now that he isn’t getting the job on a permanent basis?

“Well, again, and I appreciate the question, I just haven’t had time to talk with Kenny,” Pittman said. “I’ve obviously interviewed him for the offensive coordinator’s job and those things, but … I’m really pleased with what he did as the offensive coordinator. I mean, going and beating Florida and then scoring 44 — well, I think the defense scored some — scoring 37 last week. And I’m really grateful to him because he worked his butt off and did as good a job as he possibly could do. I’m thankful for him.”

Pittman also was asked what kind of offense he wants to run since they used both a Pro-Style with Dan Enos and then returned to more of a tempo-based offense with Guiton like they had with Kendal Briles.

“Well, I think you have to find a fit,” Pittman said. “You certainly want a guy that brings something special to the university, whether that be what KB did in the past. Whether that be a combination of what Kendal did and some pro style stuff. I think we need a guy that really wants to be here and understands Arkansas.

“But the No. 1 thing is we need somebody who understands how to run the football, because we have to run the football in my opinion to win. Of all the problems that we’ve had this year, in all honesty it all stemmed, a bunch of it, because we can’t run the football. That would be my No. 1 thing is to sit down and visit with a man that knows how to run the football.”

Arkansas went from 3-7 in Pittman’s first season to 9-4 in 2021. They fell to 7-6 in 2022 and then obviously 4-8 this season. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz showed you can turn a program around in one year with the job he did this season. Missouri was 5-5, 6-7 and 6-7 entering this season. Drinkwitz was on the hot seat, but he proceeded to go 10-2 and obviously has the Tigers headed to an elite bowl bid. A quick fix can be done with the transfer portal when mixed with good high school recruiting. That is what Pittman has to do this offseason. It’s a must and 4-8 honestly shouldn’t happen to a program with the portal talent that is available each year.

But 4-8 did happen and Pittman has to stop the backward trend after the 2021 season that has happened to his program. Arkansas has 18 commitments from high school prospects. Pittman was asked Friday how confident he is that he can keep those prospects?

“I’m very confident,” Pittman said. “I’m very confident.”

Do that and add Blackstock plus more talent from portal and there is no reason Arkansas can’t be very competitive in 2024. That is as long as the right coaching hires and decisions about his current staff are made. There will be no Jamil Walker or Dan Enos to fire next season if things don’t go right. It can be fixed and the ball is now in Pittman’s corner to do just that.