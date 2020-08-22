Sam Pittman Has Team Preparing For “Hardest Schedule in History of Football”

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman made a 10-minute appearance on the SEC Network’s Marty & McGee Show Saturday morning.

The topics on the show ranged from Calling the Hogs, COVID-19, Barry Odom and other things. Pittman talked about the need for depth due to COVID-19.

“It’s a little scary because you’re not only concerned about COVID, but you might lose several of your kids because of quarantine and all those things,” Pittman said. “I think more than ever this year guys you are gonna see some 3’s playing and possibly getting to 4’s and things of that nature. So we have done a lot of two-spot in drills just in case something happens to us COVID wise we’ll be prepared to go play.”

Pittman was also asked about the addition of Georgia and Florida to the Arkansas schedule.

“Two-fold, No. 1 I’ve had four season openers in a row with Georgia and now it’s gonna be five,” Pittman said. “Like we told our kids that schedule gives us an opportunity to go do something that nobody would ever have the chance to do ever. Because I believe this is the hardest schedule in the history of football.

“It gives us an opportunity to go upset some people and make a name for our program. We’re looking at it as a positive because that’s the only way you can do it. We drew the two premier teams in the East and that gives you that opportunity. But yeah it hits you right square in the jaw.”

Pittman was asked if he had talked to Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz who drew Alabama and LSU had met at the state line and had like a social distancing hug out?

“I have talked to Eli and that may or may not been discussed,” Pittman said. “Yeah we visited about it a little bit, but the bottom line is we both agree it is what it is let’s roll up the sleeves. We will know a lot about our team early in the season. We open with Georgia and they open with Alabama.”

Pittman also talked about the aspects of being a head coach that might be different than he expected outside of the COVID-19 stuff.

“I think more so to be honest with you it’s about all the problems that you have to handle,” Pittman said. “I think an assistant coach you live in your own world with your own problems with your unit. The head coach deals with all problems over whatever it may be, it might be campus, it might be secretarial and whatever it may be. You are handling so many problems. I think it would be really, really hard to be a coordinator or position coach as a head coach just because all the time spent handling situations.

“This year has been different than hopefully any other year. I think that has been the biggest thing for me and the other thing when I got hired there was maybe 50-something people in our building I was responsible for hiring. I don’t know, I came in thinking I’ve got to hire a strength coach and 10 other assistants, but you have [graduate assistants], secretaries, so many people and that’s a lot of folks that I wasn’t necessarily being in charge of or working with.”

Arkansas will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, against Georgia in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.