Sam Pittman Gives His Thoughts About the Recruiting Dead Period Extended

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA has extended the Division-I Recruiting Dead Period until Jan. 1, 2021.

That means the University of Arkansas hasn’t hosted any recruits since March 7. They currently have 19 commitments and it appears if they sign early many will do so without ever seeing the campus, city in person. It’s the same for other schools as well around the nation.

Sam Pittman was asked about prospects signing with schools they have never visited. Is it fair to ask them to sign without being able to visit?

“It’s fair if they want to sign,” Pittman said. “In other words, nobody’s making them sign early. They certainly can sign late. It works two ways. Obviously they don’t know quite as much about us, we don’t know quite as much about them unless they get here. But we’re willing to certainly take that chance – or I don’t know the word for it – we’re willing to take who we like and who we’ve offered if they’re willing to sign early. So we’re certainly not trying to force anybody to sign early, but if they’re ready and know they want to come to Arkansas, we’ll be more than happy for them to sign with us.”

The early signing period is currently scheduled for Dec. 16-18. The traditional signing period will be Feb.3 until April 1, 2021. Pittman made a point about prospects who want to wait until February.

“I mean, it’s tough on the kids because some of them have never seen their college,” Pittman said. “You have to do a good job on Zoom, you have to do a good job over the phone, things of that nature – recruiting the parents, recruiting the coaches, whatever. I do think it’s very, very difficult on the kids. However, if they don’t sign early, there’s nothing to say there’s going to be an open recruiting (period) in January, either. So either the NCAA decides to push it all the way back or we just go with what’s now and if they want to sign with a team, then sign in that early day in December, and that’s a tough situation.”

Arkansas’ Commitments

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-1, 203, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 165, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Devon Manual, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-1, 275, Vian (Okla.)

Christopher Paul, LB, 6-1, 245, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S-OLB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Raheim Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170. Moore (Okla.) Southmoore