FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost both its starting offensive tackles from last season and center Ricky Stromberg as well.

Dalton Wagner had been a fixture at right tackle for the Hogs and Luke Jones stepped in at left tackle in 2022. The Hogs will have new starters at both tackle spots in 2023. It appears that Devon Manuel may have the inside track at left tackle and Patrick Kutas on the right side. But Sam Pittman feels the team has a lot of talent at the tackle spots.

“Well, at tackle, you know, we have very — we have talented tackles,” Pittman said. “We have Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas. We like those guys. We like Ty’Kieast Crawford. We like Andrew Chamblee. E’Marion Harris could go out there and play.

“They are not guys that’s proven on a Saturday afternoon yet. Are they talented? Yes. And you know, I’ve been an O-Line coach forever. I’ve got one of the best O-Line coaches out there in Cody Kennedy.”

Pittman has had the luxury of having plenty of experience on the offensive line until this season. He has known this time was coming though and feels the Hogs are well-equipped for the situation.

“But those guys are really good players,” Pittman said. “I know they can play. They just haven’t yet because we’ve had the luxury of having older guys on the team, and even six-year guys, super seniors that have kept them off the field.

“But I think it’s time that they will go out there and show what they are going to do, and I have no doubt we’ll feel really good about that.”

Kennedy, Pittman and the Hogs will lean on left guard Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer who formerly played right guard.

“Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer are both catalysts to our offensive line,” Pittman said. “We are going to need them. We moved Beaux Limmer to center to help us in that aspect.”

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock at 3 p.m. against Western Carolina.