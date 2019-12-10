Sam Pittman, Brad Davis Seeing Two Commitments to Other Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman and Brad Davis have seen one prospect today and now are arriving at a second one.

Pittman and Davis were at Morrilton High School Tuesday morning to see quarterback Jacolby Criswell who is committed to North Carolina. Criswell committed to North Carolina on June 3. He helped lead the Devil Dogs to an 8-5 mark and spot in semifinals of Class 5A state playoffs.

As a senior, Criswell completed 206 of 316 passes for 2,869 yards, 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He carried 171 times for 1,282 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Following the visit to see Criswell, Pittman and Davis just arrived at 11 a.m. at Conway High School to see offensive tackle Robert Scott. He’s committed to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin will be in Conway later today as well to see Scott. Kansas will also have a coach at Conway later to see Scott. Mississippi State is trying to get in with Scott as well.

Scott committed to Ole Miss on June 11. Scott and the Wampus Cats finished the season 8-4.