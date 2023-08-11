FAYETTEVILLE — A scholarship opened up at Arkansas this week when redshirt senior defensive back AJ Brathwaite Jr. left the team.

Brathwaite, 6-0, 187, transferred to Arkansas this summer from Western Kentucky. With Brathwaite leaving the team Sam Pittman wasted no time awarding a scholarship to redshirt sophomore guard-center Josh Street, 6-6, 311.

Street is a former walk-on from Bentonville High School. Pittman praised Street on Thursday when he was talking about the offensive line.

“Well, we still have battles going on out there,” Pittman said. “Ty’Kieast (Crawford), (E’Marion) Harris and (Andrew) Chamblee are probably the ones that are in the most battle at their spots. But I like our… Just because you haven’t played doesn’t mean you can’t play. I like our tackles. I like Dev(on Manuel) and (Patrick) Kutas in there. Limmer is playing at a high, high, high — and Latham. I think (Brady) Latham and Beaux (Limmer) are both playing really well. But there’s still battles with Braun and Ty’Kieast. And obviously Harris, we think he can play several spots. But he obviously has the opportunity to play for us. And Chamblee.

“Amaury Wiggins is a guy that I think he’s going to end up being, at the least, our backup center. Man, that helps us big-time, to be able to leave Kutas out at tackle. I like the group. They’re a smart group. Josh Street’s come on, too. I think, right now, he’d be the 10th lineman in there in the two-deep. He’s done a really nice job, as well.”

Street redshirted in 2021. In 2022 he played in all 13 games primarily on special teams. He logged 75 snaps on punt (63) and field goal (12) units.

Brathwaite was at Western Kentucky for five years. He redshirted in 2018. In his career there, Brathwaite played in 48 games with 15 starts. He had 99 tackles, 63 solo, four for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, a recovered one, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Brathwaite was listed among the players in the mix at the Hog position recently by both Pittman and Deron Wilson.