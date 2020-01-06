Salary Pool for Assistants Record Amount for University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s first on-field staff is set now and Arkansas is paying over $5 million which is most in school history.

The final four hires were announced today though all the names had trickled out during the weekend and in Jon Cooper’s case well before that.

Barry Odom is the defensive coordinator and will earn $1.2 million in 2020. Kendal Briles will be the offensive coordinator and coach quarterbacks. He will be pain $1 million. Odom came to Arkansas from Missouri where he was the head coach the past four seasons and Briles was at Florida State in 2019.

Brad Davis will get paid $550,000 after being the first coach hired by Pittman. He will coach the offensive line. He held the same position at Missouri the past two seasons.

Two of the newest coaches are defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc and Scott Fountain who will be in charge of special teams. LeBlanc comes to Arkansas after three seasons at Kentucky while Fountain was at Georgia last season with Pittman. Each will make $450,000.

Justin Stepp was the lone holdover from the previous staff. He will make $400,000 while coaching wide receivers.

Jon Cooper will be in charge of the tight ends. He will earn $300,000 after coaching tight ends at Central Florida the past two seasons.

Each of the remaining three coaches will make $225,000. Jimmy Smith joins the Arkansas staff after spending 2019 at Georgia State. He will coach the running backs.

Previously, Pittman had announced the hires of Rion Rhoades to coach linebackers and Sam Carter in charge of the cornerbacks. Carter comes to Arkansas from Missouri while Rhoades was the head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College for the past 13 years. Carter was a defensive quality control and analyst for Odom in Columbia.

The Arkansas on-field staff will make $5.025 million.